MILWAUKEE — Chicago Cubs right-hander Ben Brown has held the Milwaukee Brewers without a hit through the first six innings of their game Tuesday night. Cubs rookie Ben Brown has held Brewers hitless through 6 innings

The rookie is making his 13th career appearance and sixth start. He has thrown 78 pitches while recording a career-high eight strikeouts and two walks.

Brown hasn’t worked more than six innings or thrown more than 89 pitches in any of his previous outings.

Chicago leads the game 1-0 thanks to Michael Busch's leadoff homer against Freddy Peralta in the third inning.

Milwaukee got its only base runners of the night when Jake Bauers drew a one-out walk and Sal Frelick got a two-out walk in the fifth. Jackson Chourio grounded out to end the threat.

The closest the Brewers have come to a hit was when Christian Yelich ended the fourth inning with a fly ball that right fielder Mike Tauchman caught on the warning track.

The Cubs’ last no-hitter came on June 24, 2021, when Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel combined on a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. One year earlier, Chicago’s Alec Mills threw a no-hitter in a 12-0 triumph at Milwaukee while making his 15th career start.

Brown's sparkling performance continues the Brewers' run of futility against Cubs starting pitchers. The Brewers entered Tuesday having not scored a single run in 25 1/3 innings against Cubs starters. Milwaukee still has split the first four matchups in the season series by delivering against Chicago's bullpen.

