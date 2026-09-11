Cyber crime probe against Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq deepens; investigation on suspected bank transactions: Report

The troubles continue to mount for Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq. After the duo were sent back to Pakistan from England after the losses in the first two Tests, the duo were reportedly questioned by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore as part of an inquiry into their financial dealings and allegations of information being leaked from Pakistan’s dressing room, according to sources.

Mohammed Rizwan played the first two Tests against England. (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to a Geo News report, the agency is also conducting forensic examinations of the players’ mobile phones while reviewing financial transactions, communications, and contacts. The same report cited sources indicating that the investigators are currently examining the players’ financial activity from before and after the England series. Their bank accounts and transactions are being reviewed as investigators assess whether any dealings warrant further scrutiny.

Also Read: 'Disrespect and disregard for Tests': Nasser Hussain blasts PCB after Saim Ayub para-trooping move backfires

If a transaction is considered potentially suspicious, investigators may seek to establish the source of the funds and determine where the money was transferred. Payments allegedly received from companies, individuals, or organisations are also under review.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The forensic examination of the players’ mobile phones forms part of the wider inquiry, with messages, contact details and other digital material reportedly being analysed. Dressing room leaks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The forensic examination of the players’ mobile phones forms part of the wider inquiry, with messages, contact details and other digital material reportedly being analysed. Dressing room leaks {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The NCCIA is also reportedly looking into claims that information from Pakistan’s dressing room was leaked during the Test series in England. Imam and Rizwan appeared before NCCIA officials at the agency’s Johar Town office in Lahore on Thursday.

According to the report, the investigators asked the players about the alleged leaks, their contacts and meetings, and their activities surrounding training sessions and matches during the England tour. The players subsequently sought additional time to provide their responses.

Importantly, the NCCIA has not publicly confirmed the allegations or announced any finding of wrongdoing against either player.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The development follows a separate move by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), which sought a written explanation from a member of its selection committee over the inclusion of Imam and Rizwan in Pakistan’s Test squads for the 2026 tours of the West Indies and England.

Imam and Rizwan will miss the President’s Trophy Grade-I after failing to complete the mandatory fitness testing requirements. Rizwan is associated with Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), while Imam represents Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

Under PCB rules, departmental teams are required to conduct fitness assessments and submit the relevant reports before players can participate in first-class competitions.

Speaking of Rizwan, the right-hander managed just 61 runs in four innings against England, while Imam became a subject of ridicule after a calf strain ruled him out of the Lord's Test, and he didn't come out to bat in either innings. Many questioned the extent of his injury after he was seen doing some practice on the eve of the fourth day but eventually didn't come out in the middle when the game began.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}