'Dada do you think you missed a trick?': Kaif teases 'skipper' Ganguly with video of his wicket; Pathan's reply is gold

During his playing days, Mohammed Kaif was considered as one of the best fielders of his time, and was also a handy lower-order batter for India. Kaif is prominently remembered for his match-winning knock of unbeaten 87 against England at Lord's in the final of NatWest series in 2002. It was the same match where Sourav Ganguly had famously taken off his shirt at the Lord's balcony in wild celebrations after India's dramatic win.

The 41-year old Kaif is currently playing in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) tournament alongside many other former cricketers and legends of the game.

In the exhibition match between India Maharajas and World Giants that kickstarted the league on Friday, Kaif also got an unlikely opportunity to roll his arm for the Maharajas. To add to the surprise, he also picked the wicket of Thisara Perera off his second delivery! Kaif was brought in to complete the over started by Ashoke Dinda, as the latter withdrew after four deliveries seemingly due to pain in a thigh.

It was ecstasy for Kaif, however, who had never bowled in white-ball international cricket during his playing days. And so, following the game, the former India batsman teased his former India captain Sourav Ganguly with a video tweet about his feat with the ball in the LLC. Kaif played a majority of his playing career under the captaincy of Ganguly.

"Special attention skipper: Please see the drift, flight and turn by Mohammad Kaif the all-rounder. Dada do you think you missed a trick? @SGanguly99," wrote Kaif alongside a video of his wicket taking moment.

The post took fans down the memory lane when Ganguly helped rebuilt the Indian team with youngsters like Kaif, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan, who was also playing alongside Kaif in the same match, commented on his post and wrote “Aapki bowling ki mazak udaane ke liye muaafii.” (Sorry for making fun of your bowling.)

“Waise bola kya mein zara sun nahi paya(I couldn't hear what you had said)," Kaif wrote in a hilarious reply to Pathan's comment.

