Dad’s Army, full of cricket’s old dogs, showing there is still plenty of spark left in them

Don't hire young players, hire dads and see magic.

Moeen Ali: the leader of the Dad's Army at Yorkshire!(Yorkshire cricket on X)

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That was probably the English county's vision ahead of the 2026 T20 Vitality Blast that started earlier this month.

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali, former Australia pacer AJ Tye and Pakistan's Hasan Ali, in his early thirties, were brought on board, and boy, have they impressed for Yorkshire so far! And don't forget Jonny Bairstow, he is there too.

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They have won both their matches so far in the North regional group and are looking good for a great season ahead. Yorkshire won their opening match against Nottinghamshire as they chased down 168 comfortably. In their second game, which was a thriller by all means, they chased down 195 against Derbyshire with Moeen, Tye and Hasan making important contributions with the bat.

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{{^usCountry}} Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath is happy that their "hire super seniors" approach has paid dividends so early into the competition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath is happy that their "hire super seniors" approach has paid dividends so early into the competition. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "We have a really good core of younger players who are gaining experience, but probably aren't the finished article in terms of the higher end of competition. Moeen Ali, AJ Tye and Hasan have probably played 1,000 T20 games between them all, which is gold really," McGrath told BBC Radio Leeds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We have a really good core of younger players who are gaining experience, but probably aren't the finished article in terms of the higher end of competition. Moeen Ali, AJ Tye and Hasan have probably played 1,000 T20 games between them all, which is gold really," McGrath told BBC Radio Leeds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It's not just what you are seeing on the pitch. More than anything, we are bringing those guys in to help the younger guys and accelerate their development in training and pass on bits you can't get unless you have been through those things yourself as a player. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It's not just what you are seeing on the pitch. More than anything, we are bringing those guys in to help the younger guys and accelerate their development in training and pass on bits you can't get unless you have been through those things yourself as a player. {{/usCountry}}

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"That was the thinking behind it.

"We have started really well, and hopefully those guys can keep contributing, and the younger guys are learning on the job as well."

Can Yorkshire break the jinx?

Yorkshire is one of the few counties that has not won the T20 competition. The Dad's Army was coined by England and Yorkshire offspinner Dom Bess who has played 14 Tests for the national team. However, the last time he represented England was more than five years ago in India.

"The players who, as Dom said, are a bit older just have that love for the game. If you have that in players of that ability the young players lap that up.

"It's great for the coaches as well because it is like having extra coaches in the building," McGrath added.

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Later today, Yorkshire face Durham at Chester-le-Street, and then on Sunday, they line up against Gloucestershire at Headingley. McGrath hopes their dream continues in these two matches.

"It's a big weekend for us. If we can get two wins, that really does set us up well. We know the goal this weekend. We go up to Chester-le-Street full of confidence," he said.

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