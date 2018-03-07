Dale Steyn describes Kagiso Rabada as South Africa’s ‘best competitor’

South Africa cricket team pacer Dale Steyn is unhappy over Kagiso Rabada’s inability to indulge in verbal tactics as much as the Australian players in the ongoing series, which has already has been marred with an ugly episode between Quinton de Kock and David Warner.

Having served a one-Test ban, Rabada, who at present has five demerit points to his credit, was described by Steyn as South Africa’s ‘best competitor’. But a mellowed Rabada, according to Steyn, is like taking a ‘knife to a gunfight’, referring to the volatile four-Test series vs Australia cricket team.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Rabada will be banned for up to two Tests if he collects a further three demerit points.

Warner and De Kock have already been punished for breaching ICC’s Code of Conduct, with the Australian vice-captain being handed a Level 2 offence and the South African ‘keeper with a Level 1 offence.

Speaking to a South African radio channel Kfm, Steyn said, “One other guy that actually gets involved is KG (Kagiso Rabada). He really does get stuck in. But I think after some of his last few incidents where he got into trouble — he got a ban and a fine and everything like that — he kind of has the handcuffs around him right now, which is a little unfair.

“Because, If you look at the way some of the Aussies are going about it, and I’m not standing here and complaining, and I hope I don’t get a fine for saying that, but you kind of feel that you are taking out our best competitor, especially with that kind of presence, if you take him out of the game, it’s like taking a knife to a gunfight really. It’s a little bit unfair,” added Steyn.

Rabada was, however, spotted giving a send-off to Warner during the second innings of the Durban Test as he had covered his mouth with his hand.

Steyn, who has missed a lot of cricket after bowing in the first Test against India earlier this South African summer, is targeting return in the third Test of the ongoing four-match affair against Australia.