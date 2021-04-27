IPL 2021: 'Brought tears to my eyes,' says Dale Steyn after young Indian pacer Shivam Mavi calls him 'idol'

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn said Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Shivam Mavi’s comments about him brought tears in his eyes. Steyn’s comments came after Mavi played an important role in KKR’s 5-wicket win over Punjab Kings in an IPL 2021 match in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Youngster Shivam Mavi (1/13) started it all, tying things down with the new ball, bowling 15 dot balls in his four overs on the trot, before Cummins (2/31) and Prasidh Krishna (3/30) tightened the noose sharing five wickets between them at the death.

The pace troika removed the top three KL Rahul (19), Chris Gayle (0) and Deepak Hooda (1) in space of 12 balls for six runs to leave PBKS in a disarray in the first 10 overs.

Also Read | Aus PM says no special flights to bring back Warner, Smith & others from IPL

KKR restricted PBKS at 123 and chased the target down in the 17th over with 5 wickets in hand.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Steyn when told that Mavi idolizes him and wants to bowl outswingers like him, the South African great said it feels ‘amazing’ and even brought tears in his eyes.

“It’s amazing to be honest, almost brought tears to my eye. I never ever played this game expecting to have an impact on people at the opposite ends of the world,” Steyn said.

Talking further about Mavi, who dismissed Chris Gayle for a golden duck, Steyn said he would love to get in touch with the KKR seamer and help him develop his game.

“I hope that he can just push on, these kinds of performances will get him into teams that he wants to play for like India and maybe play a bigger role for KKR. I’d love to get in touch with him at some point,” he said.

Mavi had earlier expressed his admiration for Steyn.

“Ever since I began playing the sport, I used to follow Dale Steyn very closely. I used to bowl outswingers at the start and that’s why followed Steyn on how to bowl them. I follow what Bumrah and Bhuvi are doing but Steyn has also remained my idol,” Mavi had said.