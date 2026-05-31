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Dale Steyn puts the weight of Test cricket on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's young shoulders: ‘There’s no bigger advertisement'

Dale Steyn urges young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to embrace Test cricket, emphasising its cultural significance. 

Updated on: May 31, 2026 07:12 am IST
Written by Probuddha Bhattacharjee
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Test cricket has a new ambassador, but it hasn't yet won over. Dale Steyn thinks it should.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, while batting in Qualifier 2.(AFP)

The former South Africa fast bowler, one of the most lethal red-ball cricketers the sport has ever produced, turned to social media with a message pointed directly at India's most talked-about teenager. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, he suggested, carries a power no administrator's roadshow or broadcaster's marketing campaign can replicate: the ability to make the world's most gifted young player want to play Test cricket.

"There's no bigger advertisement for Test cricket than if Sooryavanshi tells the world his dream is to play red ball for India," Steyn wrote on X. "Our hopes sit with you, young sir."

The message was short. The weight behind it was not.

Dale Steyn's post on X. (Dale Steyn X)

The anxiety underneath the applause

Sooryavanshi's case is sharper still. The scale of attention around him, at an age when most cricketers are still in school dressing rooms, makes the question not merely biographical but symbolic. What does a player like this choose to become?

Steyn's frame

Dale Steyn's post does not condemn T20 cricket. It does something more interesting. It frames Sooryavanshi's hypothetical red-ball ambition as a declaration, almost a public act of faith in the longer format, at a moment when cricket's balance of priorities is one of the sport's defining arguments. A player this young, this hyped, publicly placing Test cricket at the centre of his ambition? That would carry more cultural weight than anything any governing body could manufacture.

The former pacer, who spent his career dismantling batting lineups across five continents in whites, chose his words with the economy of someone who understands what Test cricket actually demands. He did not lecture. He simply stated what such a declaration would mean, and left the door open for Sooryavanshi to walk through it.

Also Read: RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Consecutive glory beckons Virat Kohli and RCB, homecoming history awaits Shubman Gill

What India have always asked of their best

There is a specific kind of seriousness that Indian cricket has historically reserved for the longest format. Test whites have always been the final measure of a batter's depth, not merely their power or timing, but their capacity to occupy a crease, absorb pressure across five sessions and construct something that endures.

Sooryavanshi's game, as it currently exists, has been forged in conditions designed for destruction. The question of whether that talent can be reshaped, stretched and complicated by the patience and technical demands of first-class and Test cricket is one that will define his arc. Steyn, clearly, believes it can, and believes the teenager himself has the stature to move the needle simply by wanting it.

His words place a quiet but unmistakable challenge before the boy. T20 cricket has made him visible. Red-ball cricket would make him permanent.

 
dale steyn sooryavanshi
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