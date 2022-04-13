Dale Steyn's out of this world reply to fan's ‘Bumrah better than you’ tweet

Dale Steyn played in an era ruled by fast bowlers. Sub-400 totals in Test matches, Below 40 average for batters, and matches finishing inside four days have been quite the norm in the last decade and a half. A number of factors may have contributed to that including the growing popularity of T20 cricket giving rise to errors in batters' technique but the quality of fast bowling remains the most prominent one. Steyn was one of the flag-bearers of that crop, tormenting batters across the globe, taking conditions out of the equation more often than not.

Steyn's athlete-like run-up, smooth approach to the bowling crease and an action that allowed natural out swing made him one of the best fast bowlers to have ever played the game. That he was equally good with the old ball, often finding ways to reverse it, made matters even more difficult for the batters.

With an average of 22.95 in 93 Tests, the former South African speedster ranks amongst the biggest match-winners. Injuries gave him a hard time towards the end of his career, otherwise he could have joined the likes of James Anderson, Glenn McGrath, Stuart Broad, and Courtney Walsh in the 500-club.

It is hard to imagine that Steyn can be as good in anything other than fast bowling but the former right-arm seamer has proven time and again that he is equally good on social media.

Steyn's witty side again came to the fore when a fan replied to his tweet claiming that India's Jasprit Bumrah is a better fast bowler than him.

Steyn came up with an out of this world reply: "I'm sure he is, I’m retired."

After making his debut in 2015 in Australia, Bumrah has fast-risen as India's go-to pacer in all three formats of the game. The right-arm pacer who his busy playing IPL 2022 with the Mumbai Indians, has shown early signs of becoming an all-time great but comparisons with Steyn might be a bit premature.

Steyn, who represented South Africa in 93 Tests, 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is in a glittering career that saw him take close to 700 international wickets, had announced his retirement in August last year.

Steyn also represented Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.