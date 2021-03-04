IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Dananjaya takes hat-trick, before Pollard hits him for six sixes in an over
Kieron Pollard ensured that Akila Dananjaya's happiness was short-lived. (ICC)
Kieron Pollard ensured that Akila Dananjaya's happiness was short-lived. (ICC)
cricket

Dananjaya takes hat-trick, before Pollard hits him for six sixes in an over

It’s a truly exclusive club—Gibbs, Singh and now Pollard as he took West Indies to a win in their first T20 against Sri Lanka in Antigua, changing the match in the space of six balls.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:00 PM IST

“Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh, you have company.” Ian Bishop knew very well the elite club Kieron Pollard had entered smashing his way through six sixes in an over on Wednesday.

It’s a truly exclusive club—Gibbs, Singh and now Pollard as he took West Indies to a win in their first T20 against Sri Lanka in Antigua, changing the match in the space of six balls—the only ones in the history of international cricket to send all the balls in an over sailing beyond the boundary.

Also read: How Kieron Pollard equalled Yuvraj Singh's T20I record of smashing 6 sixes in an over

The crazy thing is, it could have gone in the other direction. Because at the opposite end of the spectrum was off-spinner Akila Dananjaya, for whom a dream start with a hat-trick turned into a nightmare in a matter of minutes as the hosts chased down a 132-run target in just 13.1 overs. In the space of just two of his overs, Dananjaya had gone from potential match-winner with three wickets to becoming only the third bowler in international cricket to concede 36 runs in an over.

Beneath his calm demeanour, Pollard has this uncanny ability to conceal the madness within. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has known it, and so has the West Indies team since the last decade-and-half. But even by his tall standards, the big guy from Trinidad couldn’t have possibly imagined that he would do what he did at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Before Pollard went on his rampage, Dananjaya had pocketed three of the most destructive T20 batsmen – Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran – off three successive balls in his second over (4th of the innings). It was the fourth time that a Sri Lankan (Lasith Malinga twice, Thisara Perera once) had taken a hat-trick in a T20 International and the 14th overall.

Lewis was caught off a mistimed lofted shot, Gayle could not negate the run and was LBW while Pooran was caught behind while playing too far away from his body.

With West Indies down at 62/4 in five overs, and the hat-trick star Dananjaya back in the attack, Pollard got down on one knee to clear the ropes over long on off the first delivery of the sixth over. The second one would go over the bowler’s head, the third one to long-off, the fourth over mid-wicket, the fifth one again a straight heave and the sixth one chipped over mid-wicket again.

Dananjaya went from figures of 3/17 off two overs to 3/53 off three.

“I felt I could hit six sixes after the third one. I did it in the Super 50 as well. I just backed myself. Once I had five sixes I knew I had the bowler on the back foot. He was going around the wicket and it was difficult for him. I just told myself: ‘go for it’” Pollard said after the match.

The drama was not yet over. Pollard was dismissed off the very first delivery that he would face after that stormy sixth over.

It was now leg-spinner Hasaranga de Silva’s turn to be on a hat-trick. He trapped Pollard in front of the wicket with a googly and then Fabian Allen in similar fashion off the next ball. But for Dwayne Bravo’s solid forward defence against yet another googly, there could have been a second hat-trick on the night.

GRAPHIC

12 Balls, 3 wickets, 45 runs: The story of a match

# Sri Lanka bat first and score 131/9 in 20 overs

# West Indies reach 48/0 in three overs

# Akila Dananjaya comes on for his second over (4th of the innings)

3.1 –Dananjaya to Evan Lewis, FOUR runs, pulled over square leg.

3.2 - Dananjaya to Lewis, OUT, mistimed shot caught at extra cover

3.3 - Dananjaya to Chris Gayle, OUT, lbw as Gayle fails to read the spin

3.4 - Dananjaya to Nicholas Pooran, OUT, Pooran’s edge is caught behind. Hat-trick for Dananjaya

3.5 - Dananjaya to Pollard, 1 run

3.6 - Dananjaya to Lendl Simmons, FOUR runs

# Hosts lose Simmons in the fifth over to Hatharanga de Silva. WI 62/4

# Akila Dananjaya comes on for his third over (6th of the innings) Pollard on strike. WI 62/4

5.1 - Pollard slog sweeps the length ball over long-on. SIX

5.2 – Lofted straight drive, ball hits the sightscreen. SIX

5.3 – A wider delivery hoisted over long off. SIX

5.4 – Length ball and Pollard heaves it over mid-wicket. SIX

5.5 – Another delivery outside off, Pollard makes space and goes over Dananjaya’s head. SIX

5.6 – Dananjaya changes direction, ball aimed at Pollard’s leg, clipped over midwicket. SIX

# West Indies 98/4 in six overs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Kieron Pollard celebrates after hitting six sixes,(Screengrab)
Kieron Pollard celebrates after hitting six sixes,(Screengrab)
cricket

Pollard becomes 2nd player after Yuvraj to hit 6 sixes in an over in T20Is-WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:07 AM IST
  • The West Indies won the match by four wickets with 41 balls in hand, finishing with 134-6.
READ FULL STORY
Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard and Herschelle Gibbs, the three batsmen to smash six sixes in an over. (Getty/ICC)
Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard and Herschelle Gibbs, the three batsmen to smash six sixes in an over. (Getty/ICC)
cricket

Yuvraj, Gibbs react after Pollard joins them in hitting six sixes in an over

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:38 PM IST
  • Pollard's exploits were lauded by the entire cricket fraternity, including the two people who know what the experience feels like, Gibbs and Yuvraj.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first day of fourth cricket test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 4, 2021.(AP)
India's Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first day of fourth cricket test match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 4, 2021.(AP)
cricket

'Rahul, Agarwal waiting': Laxman after 'under pressure' Gill gets out for a duck

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:10 PM IST
VVS Laxman said Shubman Gill ‘will be under pressure’ after getting out for a duck in the 4th Test against England as there are some talented openers like KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal waiting in the wings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kieron Pollard.(Screengrab/Windies Cricket Youtube channel)
Kieron Pollard.(Screengrab/Windies Cricket Youtube channel)
cricket

The biggest batting rampages in cricket

By Rajesh Pansare
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:09 PM IST
On Wednesday, the 33-year-old Kieron Pollard showed that he hasn’t lost any of his power hitting abilities as he tore into Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya, hitting six sixes in an over in the first T20 at Antigua.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kieron Pollard ensured that Akila Dananjaya's happiness was short-lived. (ICC)
Kieron Pollard ensured that Akila Dananjaya's happiness was short-lived. (ICC)
cricket

Dananjaya takes hat-trick, before Pollard hits him for six sixes in an over

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:00 PM IST
It’s a truly exclusive club—Gibbs, Singh and now Pollard as he took West Indies to a win in their first T20 against Sri Lanka in Antigua, changing the match in the space of six balls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shubman Gill, captain Virat Kohli and Axar Patel celebrate the dismissal of England's Dan Lawrence. (REUTERS)
India's Shubman Gill, captain Virat Kohli and Axar Patel celebrate the dismissal of England's Dan Lawrence. (REUTERS)
cricket

4th Test: Ashwin, Axar bundle out England for 205 as India take control on Day 1

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:24 PM IST
India ended the day at 24 for 1 with wily old James Anderson (5-5-0-1) accounting for an out-of-form Shubman Gill (0). Rohit Sharma (8 batting, 34 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15 batting, 36 balls) were holding fort for the home side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes exchanged a few words.(BCCI)
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes exchanged a few words.(BCCI)
cricket

Siraj reveals reason behind Kohli-Stokes heated exchange

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:27 PM IST
India vs England: Things got a little heated between Ben Stokes and Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the 4th Test. Mohammed Siraj revealed what went down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Siraj celebrates Joe Root's wicket.(BCCI)
Mohammed Siraj celebrates Joe Root's wicket.(BCCI)
cricket

India vs England 4th Test Day 1 - Action in images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:01 PM IST
India vs England: Here is all the action from Day 1 of the 4th Test in images.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England fast bowler Jofra Archer(PTI)
England fast bowler Jofra Archer(PTI)
cricket

Archer not picked because of injury, Stokes playing 4th Test with stomach upset

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • It was a bit of a surprise when England decided to play only three specialist bowlers in the fourth Test, picking batsman Dan Lawrence in place Jofra Archer who had played in the day-night Test but as it turned out Archer was forced to sit due to an injury.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former England captain Michael Vaughan.(Instagram/Michael Vaughan)
Former England captain Michael Vaughan.(Instagram/Michael Vaughan)
cricket

IND vs ENG 4th Test: 'England batting worse than last few Tests,' says Vaughan

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:02 PM IST
India vs England: Now, in the 4th Test, England batters did not find any redemption as they struggled to get going. While Ben Stokes scored a half-century, England found themselves losing wickets at regular intervals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput.(Getty Images)
Zimbabwe coach Lalchand Rajput.(Getty Images)
cricket

Coach Rajput hails Zimbabwe's Test win over Afghanistan, calls it 'satisfying'

PTI
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Rajput, a domestic veteran, also observed that while pacers of his team got success, it was Afghanistan spinners, who did bulk of the damage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VVS Laxman. (Getty Images)
VVS Laxman. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He's been the pick of the Indian bowlers': Laxman 'feels for' omitted Ind quick

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:12 PM IST
  • India vs England: VVS Laxman feels the fast bowler is unlucky to miss out, but at the same time, understood the logic behind Mohammed Siraj's inclusion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Siraj,(BCCI)
Mohammed Siraj,(BCCI)
cricket

'Ideal delivery': Manjrekar explains how Siraj set up Joe Root's wicket

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:00 PM IST
India vs England: Siraj came into the team in place of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah who had taken time off citing personal reasons. And he dismissed Joe Root for 5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSL(PCB)
PSL(PCB)
cricket

PSL postponed with immediate effect due to Covid-19 outbreak

PTI, Karachi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • The ongoing Pakistan Super League was on Thursday postponed with immediate effect
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard and Herschelle Gibbs, the three batsmen to smash six sixes in an over. (Getty/ICC)
Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard and Herschelle Gibbs, the three batsmen to smash six sixes in an over. (Getty/ICC)
cricket

Yuvraj, Gibbs react after Pollard joins them in hitting six sixes in an over

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:38 PM IST
  • Pollard's exploits were lauded by the entire cricket fraternity, including the two people who know what the experience feels like, Gibbs and Yuvraj.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel and Indian team celebrate.(BCCI)
Axar Patel and Indian team celebrate.(BCCI)
cricket

Pant tries to get under Crawley's skin, batsman falls next ball - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:05 PM IST
India vs England: England opener Zak Crawley was in the middle and England had already lost Dom Sibley cheaply. Crawley was being tentative against wicket-taking bowler Axar Patel, and seeing the same, Pant started distracting the batsman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes exchange words. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes exchange words. (BCCI)
cricket

'It can spill over': Gavaskar lauds umpires for ending Kohli-Stokes exchange

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:16 PM IST
India vs England: Speaking on Star Sports' during the Lunch break, Sunil Gavaskar said that things like that (Virat Kohli-Ben Stokes exchange) could spill over, and hence it was a nice job done there by the umpires.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP