Daniel Vettori appointed as Australia men's team assistant coach

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori and Andre Borovec were appointed as the assistant coaches of the Australian men's cricket team, Cricket Australia confirmed on Tuesday. Vettori and Borovec will work with head coach Andrew McDonald to take Australian cricket forward.

"It's a very strong and unified group which has the potential to have a very rewarding and hopefully successful period ahead," Vettori said of the Australian squad.

Vettori, rated as one of the best left-arm spinners to have ever played the game in recent times, represented New Zealand in 113 Tests and 295 ODIs in an 18-year-long illustrious career. The former all-rounder's association with McDonald as part IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore's support staff is believed to have played an important role in his appointment.

"I have worked with Daniel previously and could not speak more highly of his approach, work ethic and rapport he brings," McDonald, who was elavated as the head coacfh after Justin Langer's resignation, said.

"His experience and balanced style are well documented. He is a great fit and will bring an enormous amount of knowledge to the team."

Andre Borovec of Victoria, who has worked with the squad on select tours for the past year, was also made an assistant and will coach Australia A in Sri Lanka next month prior to the national team's two-Test series there.

"Andre has been fantastic for the group when he has been involved as an extremely skilled and experienced high performance coach," said McDonald.

"He is a great fit culturally and brings the skills to complement our high-performance specialists.

McDonald's team already boasts batting coach Michael Di Venuto, spin coach Sri Sriram and former Test seam bowler Clint McKay.

With tours to Sri Lanka and India lined up, Australia have a subcontinent-dominated schedule for the next year or so. The Aaron Finch-led side will also aim to defend their T20 World Cup title when the showpiece event takes place at their home ground in October this year.

