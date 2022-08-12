‘Unfortunately, Pakistan are not thinking on...’: Ex-spinner singles out lessons PCB should learn from India

With a little over a fortnight remaining for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup, which will be played in UAE, former Pakistan international Danish Kaneria has urged the country's cricket board to take some lessons from rivals India. Kaneria argued that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is focused only on the present, while BCCI is building India's future by handing youngsters more opportunities.

Kaneria shared the views, while previewing the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup, on his YouTube channel. “Pakistan have played very few T20Is since last year’s World Cup. They have played seven and won six. They played one big T20 game against Australia and lost that as well.

"In comparison, India have played 24 matches, winning 20 (19 to be precise). India’s ratio is much higher and they have mostly played their B and C teams. As Rohit Sharma said, India are creating a bench strength,” said the ex-Pakistan spinner.

Pakistan will meet India on August 28 in Dubai. The last time the arch rivals met was back in the T20 World Cup, which the Men In Blue lost by ten wickets. Rohit Sharma, who was not the captain at that point, will eye for revenge when his side lock horns with Babar Azam's Pakistan.

Kaneria, meanwhile, also compared India's objective with that of Pakistan and highlighted a loophole, which he feels PCB could have avoided in the upcoming series against lower-ranked Netherlands. “India are looking at the future. Unfortunately, Pakistan are not thinking on similar lines. There is no emphasis on creating a bench strength. They need to change their mentality and show some courage. On the Netherlands tour, they could have given young players some chances,” he said.

Pakistan are all set to engage in a three-match ODI series against Netherlands from August 16 to 21. The selectors have named a full-strength squad for the series.

