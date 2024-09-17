New Delhi [India], : Former Australian head coach Darren Lehmann has stepped down from his roles as the Brisbane Heat and Queensland men's assistant coach in order to take a permanent radio commentary job at ABC Sport for the upcoming summer of cricket in Australia. Darren Lehmann to step down as assistant coach of Brisbane Heat, Queensland

There is still an year left in Lehmann's coaching contract for both teams. He was the coach of the Heat side last year, where the team managed to lift the title under his reign. This was Heat's first title since he coached them to their maiden trophy in 2012-13.

Following Wade Seccombe's departure earlier this year, Lehmann was expected to continue in his role under new head coach Johan Botha. However, on the eve of the 2024-25 season, Lehmann decided to leave his position in order to take a commentary position with ABC Sport, which will include coverage of the Border-Gavaskar series and the BBL.

"I've had a great time over the journey, with so many fond memories from that time. I wish nothing but the best for the future for all at QC and the Heat and thank each and every member of staff and the playing group for making my time at QC so enjoyable and fulfilling,'' Lehmann said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The Queensland Cricket CEO, Terry Svenson thanked Lehmann for his contribution towards Queensland cricket.

"Throughout his long involvement with us, whether as a team coach with the Bulls and the Heat, or assisting individual players with their development, Darren has been a positive and proactive influence on cricket in the state,'' Svenson said.

Further, the CEO stated that they will be looking forward to work with him again in the coming summer.

"Being part of the group that won the BBL last summer is a fitting way to farewell him, and while we were looking forward to having him with us again this summer, we wish him every success in the commentary box with ABC Sport," Svenson added.

