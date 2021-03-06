'Have England got a player who can produce that': David Lloyd says 'Rishabh Pant turned match on its head'

Former England cricketer-turned-commentator David Lloyd hailed Rishabh Pant's century in the 4th Test against England in Ahmedabad and said that the left-hander 'turned the match on its head'. India were reeling at 146/6 when Pant was in the middle with Washington Sundar, but he stitched a 113-run stand with Sundar, and went on to slam a ton.

Pant's century put India in a commanding position as the hosts took a solid first-innings lead over England. Writing in his column on the Daily Mail, Lloyd asked if England have a player who can produce such an innings.

"The excellence of Jimmy Anderson and Ben Stokes kept England in this game for the first two sessions, but, boy, do they need support. That innings from Rishabh Pant turned the match on its head," Lloyd wrote.

"It was exhilarating. He bided his time, then went after Anderson. That reverse-sweep over the slips was outrageous," Lloyd added.

"Have England got a player who can produce that kind of innings? I think they have: Jos Buttler. But he’s at home," Lloyd said.

"When he comes back, I just hope they take the shackles off him. Having a hitter in your side can win you Tests," Lloyd signed off.

Meanwhile, India posted 365 in the first innings, taking a lead of 160 runs, but Sundar was left stranded on 96* on Day 3.