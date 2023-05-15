David Miller key in middle order, Mohit Sharma Impact Player option: GT’s predicted XI vs SRH in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 62 of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. GT are currently on top of the table with 16 points in 12 matches, packed with eight wins and four defeats. They are almost through to the playoffs and have two more matches remaining in the league phase. They lost their recent fixture vs Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium by 27 runs.

IPL 2023: David Miller plays a shot for GT.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chasing a target of 219 runs, GT were restricted to 191/8 in 20 overs, despite an unbeaten knock of 79 runs off 32 balls by Rashid Khan. Meanwhile, Akash Madhwal took three wickets for MI, Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya scalped two dismissals. Initially, an unbeaten century from Suryakumar Yadav helped MI post 218/5 in 20 overs. The India star slammed 103* runs off 49 balls and it was also his maiden IPL ton. For GT's bowling department, Rashid bagged four dismissals.

GT aren't expected to make any changes to their playing XI, with Wriddhiman Saha opening with Shubman Gill. Gill is currently GT's highest run-scorer and fourth in the Orange Cap race, with 475 runs in 12 matches. He will be looking to climb up the pack ahead of the playoffs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Captain Hardik Pandya will be slotted in at no. 3, followed by Vijay Shankar in no. 4 and David MIller in no. 5. Miller's finishing skills in the middle order will come in handy. Abhinav Manohar will bat at. 6, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid will fill in at no. 7 and no. 8. The tailenders will be Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami.

GT will rely on Mohit Shara, Sai Sudharsan and Jayant Yadav for the Impact Player role.

GT's predicted XI vs SRH:

Openers: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill

Top and Middle Order: Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph

Impact Player: Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan and Jayant Yadav are GT's Impact Player options.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON