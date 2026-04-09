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David Miller’s costly call, KL Rahul’s 92 in vain, yet both outshine Virat Kohli in IPL chases

Miller and Rahul have made a strong case with their numbersm in n terms of batting average while chasing in the IPL, both are ahead of Kohli.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 06:42 pm IST
By HT Sports Desk
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Chasing in T20Is is often seen as one of the toughest tests for a batter, and it remains a key measure of greatness in the format. The high-intensity nature of the Indian Premier League has, over the years, produced several remarkable turnarounds, showcasing some of the finest finishers on the global stage.

KL Rahul and David Miller's efforts went in vain against Gujarat Titans.(AP)

When the talk is about the best chasers, the first name that comes to mind is Virat Kohli. The ‘Chasemaster’ has built his reputation on delivering under pressure for both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Indian team. He remains the highest run-scorer in Indian Premier League history with over 8700 runs, including 4032 in 132 innings while chasing, along with two centuries. His calm approach in tight situations, backed by a strike rate close to 135 and an average of 41.51, shows why he is rated so highly.

Kohli’s record speaks for itself, but this season offers a slightly different picture. Two Delhi Capitals players, David Miller and KL Rahul, have made a strong case with their numbers. In terms of batting average while chasing in the IPL, both are ahead of Kohli.

Rahul, too, did his job at the top but ended up on the losing side. He scored 92 off 52 balls, hitting 11 fours and four sixes, but couldn’t finish the game. He sits second on the list, just behind his teammate, with an average of 47.92 and 2636 runs in 66 innings.

While Kohli’s legacy is built on finishing games, players like Rahul and Miller highlight another side of chasing, the ability to deliver consistently under pressure, even when the result doesn’t go in their favour.

Best batting average while chasing in IPL

PlayersInningsRunsAverageSR50s/100s
David Miller67181649.08142.5412/1
KL Rahul66263647.92138.2225/0
Phil Salt1665746.92178.048/0
Lendl Simmons1141646.22132.93/1
Sai Sudharsan2290845.4141.435/1
Rinku Singh2258745.15156.534/0
Matthew Hayden1349044.54137.644/0
Kevin Pietersen2264042.66134.732/1
Shaun Marsh29106042.4137.4811/0
Virat Kohli125402741.51134.928/2

(Note - Batters who batted at least 10 times in IPL chases)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

batting average indian premier league virat kohli
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
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