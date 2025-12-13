David Warner backs Usman Khawaja to open in Adelaide while Travis Head slides down: 'That's his spot'

David Warner has thrown his weight behind a reshuffle that could define Australia’s next Ashes move: Usman Khawaja returning to the top, and Travis Head sliding back to the middle order. Usman Khawaja reacts as he stretches during a training session at The Gabba in Brisbane.(AFP)

The comments came as Warner spoke to reporters ahead of captaining Sydney Thunder in the BBL. Australia’s batting order isn’t just about one Test; it’s about what the side looks like when Usman Khawaja is available, and what it becomes when he isn’t.

“I think Uzzy comes back in, slides to the top, and Trav goes down,” Warner told reporters in context to the line-up in the next Test. Warner’s key claim is that Head’s value spikes when he’s not forced to face the new ball, and Australia’s tempo-changer becomes a bigger weapon later, and England feel it more. “That’s probably a worse result for England, Travis Head going back down the order,” David Warner further added.

“At the end of the day, Travis put his hand up to bat in the situation he was in,” Warner said. “He came out an dbatted in the way Travis Head does. You see plenty of interviews from Trav saying that is Uzzy’s spot, and if and when the time comes, they as him to go up the order, he wouldn’t mind doing that.”

Australia’s aggressor in the middle order and the next opener

Warner’s argument isn’t purely about who takes the strike first. It is about structure. He points to the value of having an aggressor parked in the middle order, someone who can flip the script when games drift. “We didn’t have that aggressor down in the middle order. Australia has that now as well, and moving forward with whatever Uzzy decides to do, if he hangs them up, they can look that way,” said Warner.

But also, he adds the caution that makes this a selector’s nightmare: the Head as opener plan might be tempting, but it isn’t guaranteed to hold up long-term. If it fails, Australia could be left with two issues: rebalancing the Head and finding another opening option. “But then it’s on all of us to understand that potentially it might not work, and Travis will have to go back down the order. And then they are going to have to look for another replacement. The selectors have a headache,” concluded Warner.

Warner then nudged the conversation towards personnel, and put a firm arm around the name Australia have already discussed in this context. “We have got a lot of young talent there at the moment that’s coming through,” he said. “But what I will say to George Bailey and the selectors to show faith in their 31-year-old, Jake Weatherald. I think experience is key as well. So credit to them if they have picked him,” added Warner.

And if Australia want a ready-made fallback later, Warner’s shortlist includes a familiar Test name, a player he believes can slot straight back into the conversation without needing a long runway. “But moving forward, Renshaw could be one. I think he’ll slide straight back in there. He’s had a taste of Test cricket,” Warner spelt out his opinion.

That’s the nub of it: Ashes may demand immediate answers, but Warner is talking like a man who knows selection isn’t a one-Test decision. It is a chain reaction, and if Australia bring Khawaja back at the top order while sliding Travis Head down, they would better like what it sets in motion next.