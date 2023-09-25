Watch: Warner's ‘right’ ploy ends in a disaster as Ashwin proves him wrong in India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Making a sensational comeback to the Indian side ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin produced a match-changing spell which paved the way for India to register a comfortable win over Australia in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) on Sunday. The high-scoring encounter between the two World Cup title contenders featured Ashwin winning the battle of wits against Australia's David Warner.

It was Ashwin, who had the last laugh in the 2nd ODI against Australia(Jio Cinema-PTI)

Taking on Ashwin during Australia's steep run-chase, Warner opted to take an unconventional ploy to attack the senior spinner. A crowd-puller on Indian pitches, Warner surprised everyone by changing his batting stance while facing the Indian bowler. He batted right-handed. A move that saw Warner being rewarded with a boundary also brought a smile to regular captain Pat Cummins' face.

Warner's eye-catching ploy against Ashwin ends bizarrely

In the end, it was Ashwin, who had the last laugh as the street-smart cricketer got the better of Warner in his next over. Bowling a carrom ball to outsmart the on-song batter, Ashwin made all the right moves to dismiss a right-handed Warner. The Aussie batter was trapped lbw after he mistimed his flashy reverse sweep. Interestingly, replays showed that Warner got an inside edge into the pads but the batter didn't realise it and decided not to go for a review.

Warner also switched his batting stance during Delhi Capitals' (DC) match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Besides Warner, former England skipper Joe Root, Indian batter Hanuma Vihari and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar have also switched their batting guards. Talking about the recently concluded encounter, opener Warner scored 53 off 39 balls in the 2nd ODI against India.

Ashwin sparks Australia's collapse in series decider

Ashwin, who bagged the game-changing wicket of Warner in the 15th over, also dismissed Marnus Labuschagne in his third over. The 37-year-old emerged as the pick of the bowlers for India. The off-spinner removed Labuschagne (27), Warner and Josh Inglis (6) as Australia folded for 217 in 28.2 overs. Spin wizard Ashwin bowled seven overs and leaked 41 runs.

The senior spinner and lower-order batter has been added to India's squad for the entire ODI series after all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the first two matches due to a hamstring injury. Ashwin was overlooked by selectors when India announced its squads for the World Cup and Asia Cup. With Axar returning to the fold, it will be interesting to see whether Ashwin gets to feature in the Indian XI for the third and final ODI against Australia on Wednesday.

