David Warner fined 75 per cent of match fee for Quinton de Kock spat

David Warner, Australia vice-captain, has accepted the charges of Level Two Code of Conduct breach, laid on him by the International Cricket Council (ICC), and has been fined 75 per cent of his match fees from the first Test against South Africa at Durban.

Warner has also been handed three demerit points, which puts him along with South Africa captain Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada from being only one demerit point away from suspension, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Warner has been fined AUD 13,500 for the episode after meetings between Australian team management and match referee Jeff Crowe. The 31-year-old though has been cleared to take part in the second Test.

South Africa, on the other hand, are expected to contest the charge of Level 1 Code of Conduct on Quinton de Kock. The hosts believe that it was Australian players who ‘got personal’ in their sledging.

While both teams indulged in sledging and send-offs — Nathan Lyon being penalised in his case of sending-off AB de Villiers — the proceedings took an ugly turn when a CCTV footage from Kingsmead, Durban showed Warner launching a verbal attack on de Kock in the pavilion.

Warner had to be restrained by three of his teammates as he appeared to be charging towards de Kock after the South African allegedly made comments on the Australian vice-captain’s wife Candice.

De Kock was subjected to relentless sledging during the second session on Day Four as he forged a stubborn stand with Aiden Markram to halt Australia. Warner is reported to have called a ‘f*** sook’ and a ‘bush pig’.

South Africans have maintained that it was Australia who got personal, but Tim Paine, who stood behind the wickets for the visitors has categorically denied those allegations. Paine has also said Warner had ‘every right’ to launch an attack on de Kock.

“I don’t know what would have happened to be honest, but he was certainly extremely fired up and he had every right to be,” Paine said on Wednesday.

The second Test of the four-match affair will be played at the St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth, with Australia 1-0 ahead having defeated the hosts by 118 runs earlier this week.