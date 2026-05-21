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David Warner hints at dramatic SRH playoff script with bold prediction, makes big Virat Kohli call too

David Warner backed SRH to go all the way this season, while also making some confident predictions.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 09:14 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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David Warner may no longer be part of Sunrisers Hyderabad, and his exit from the franchise was far from smooth, but the Australian opener continues to carry a strong emotional connection with the team he once led to their maiden IPL title. That bond was evident once again through his latest Instagram story, where he backed the Pat Cummins-led side to go all the way and lift the IPL 2026 trophy after sealing a playoff spot.

David Warner predicts SRH’s route to IPL title, makes big Virat Kohli claim too.(X Image)

Warner’s final phase with SRH during the 2021 season remains one of the most talked-about fallouts in IPL history. Following five defeats in their opening six matches, the franchise removed him as captain, dropped him from the playing XI, and eventually unfollowed him on social media, bringing a dramatic end to one of the most successful partnerships the team had witnessed. Despite the fallout, Warner has repeatedly expressed gratitude towards SRH fans and acknowledged the immense support and affection he received from them over the years.

The former Australian batter backed SRH to go all the way this season, while also making some confident predictions about how their campaign could unfold. Warner tipped one of the openers to play a big knock, expected Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen to provide the finishing touches with the bat, and predicted skipper Pat Cummins to deliver with the ball as well by picking up three wickets in the final.

David Warner tips SRH for IPL crown. (Instagram Image)
David Warner predicts Virat Kohli century. (Instagram Story)

Also Read - Chennai Super Kings' think-tank called out for baffling IPL auction decisions: ‘What did you do for KL Rahul?’

RCB and SRH to fight for top spot

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad will battle for a crucial top-two finish when they meet in their final IPL league-stage clash on Friday. RCB currently lead the points table with 18 points and boast the best net run rate in the competition at 1.065. A win would seal a first-place finish for them and hand the side two chances to qualify for the final.

SRH, on the other hand, sit third with 16 points from 13 matches, level with Gujarat Titans but slightly behind on net run rate. Hyderabad currently hold an NRR of 0.350, compared to Gujarat’s 0.400, meaning a convincing victory over RCB could significantly improve their hopes of breaking into the top two before the playoffs.

 
david warner sunrisers hyderabad pat cummins virat kohli
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / David Warner hints at dramatic SRH playoff script with bold prediction, makes big Virat Kohli call too
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