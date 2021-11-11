'Warner isn't comfortable against left-arm quicks': Hogg lists Australia's 'headache' against Pakistan in T20 WC semis

Aaron Finch-led Australia will take on Babar Azam's Pakistan in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup in UAE, with the winner taking on New Zealand in the finals on Sunday.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg sent out warning bells to Finch and co, who he feels will have a tough time dealing with Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi.

The 21-year-old's three-wicket haul set up a thumping 10-wicket demolition of India in the group phase, and Pakistan have not looked back, notching five consecutive wins to meet Australia in Thursday's semi-final in Dubai.

"Pakistan's opening bowlers against Finch and Warner is a big headache for me. Shaheen Afridi swings it away from Warner with that straighter one. Warner, playing away from his body, has got a chance of an edge or he can get bowled with the gap between bat and bad. Warner is not as comfortable against left-arm quicks as he is with right-arm quicks,” Hogg noted on his YouTube channel.

The former cricketer, who has represented Australia in 7 Tests and 123 ODIs, also feels the skipper should be watchful of Imad Wasim, who too could pose a threat with his slow left-arm deliveries.

“The other headache is (Imad) Wasim bowling to Finch with those left-arm balls. Finch is not very confident against that and that is a key match-up for me to determine whether Australia win or lose the match,” he added.

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday evening and the action will start at 07:30 PM IST.

