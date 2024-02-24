 David Warner misses 3rd T20I vs NZ due to injury, likely to be fit for IPL | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket News / David Warner misses 3rd T20I against NZ due to adductor soreness, likely to be fit for IPL

David Warner misses 3rd T20I against NZ due to adductor soreness, likely to be fit for IPL

PTI |
Feb 24, 2024 12:31 PM IST

The 37-year-old, who retired from Tests and ODIs last month, will take seven to 10 days to regain his full fitness.

Dashing Australia opener David Warner is likely to be fit for the start of next month's IPL after missing the final T20I against New Zealand here due to adductor soreness.

Australia's David Warner(AP)
Australia's David Warner(AP)

"Warner will require a brief recovery period which is not expected to affect his availability for the upcoming Indian Premier League leading into to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Warner had also sat out the second T20I as part of Australia's rotation strategy. He will quit the shortest format after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in June this year.

Warner had captained Delhi Capitals last year following Rishabh Pant's horrific accident and emerged as the highest run-scorer for the team with 516 runs, including six fifties.

He was booed off the ground by the Kiwi supporters after scoring 32 in 20 balls in the opening T20 game against New Zealand in Wellington.

