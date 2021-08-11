David Warner provides update on his participation in second half of IPL 2021

There has been widespread speculation about the participation of Australian cricketers for the second half of the IPL, which starts September 19 in the UAE. Due to a packed schedule, and the T20 World Cup approaching, it was believed that some of the star players may miss playing the remainder of the IPL 2021, which was suspended back in May due to Covid-19. As questions over Australian participation looms, one player who is certain to feature in the remaining half of the tournament is opening batsman David Warner.

On Tuesday, Warner confirmed, through a post on Instagram, that he would take part in Sunrisers Hyderabad's campaign when the IPL resumes next month. "I'll be back," he captioned a picture of himself in SRH jersey.

Warner, a three-time Orange Cap winner (2015, 2017 and 2019), was earlier this year, removed as SRH captain with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson taking charge of the team. Under Warner, the team had suffered five defeats from six matches before enduring another loss, under Williamson, to be placed at the bottom of the points-table with 2 points.

Warner's axing as captain led to speculations that the Australia batsman could well have played his last for SRH. However, Warner's confirmation, with over a month left, comes as a boost for SRH, who are in dire need to turn their campaign around if they are to seal a Playoff berth. Since winning the title in 2016, SRH have made it to the Playoffs every single edition of the IPL until last year.

However, whether Warner remains part of SRH's Playing XI remains to be seen. After being snubbed as captain, Warner was left out of SRH's last game before the tournament was postponed, with the team's director of cricket Tom Moody explaining that the call was made keeping the balance of the team in mind. He further informed that Warner was 'shocked and disappointed' at being removed as captain but understood the reason behind the decision.