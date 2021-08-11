India Predicted XI for 2nd Test against England: Ashwin question looms large, toss-up between Siraj and Ishant at Lord's

Luck wasn't with India in Nottingham as they missed out on a great opportunity to begin the tour of England with a win. Rain washed out the final day of the first Test and the game ended in a draw, but it's time to move on and shift focus on the next target – the Lord's Cricket Ground.

It's been seven years since India defeated England at the home of cricket. Virat Kohli & Co couldn't do it in 2018 but this time, the side look more balanced and determined. Since Virat Kohli had said that the India's XI from the Nottingham Test will set the template for the rest of games in the series, chances of an unchanged team are slim.

Here's our India predicted XI against England for the Lord's Test:

1 KL Rahul: Rahul not getting another chance will surely raise many questions because what he did in Nottingham was brilliant with a score of 84 in the first innings and a confident 26 in the second. He is in a great state of mind and his focus is rock solid. If India need a good start, they need Rahul at the top.

2 Rohit Sharma: Rohit is yet to express himself in the longest format on English soil. He went well in the first Test scoring another crisp 30 in the first innings, but before he could show his real self, he was beaten by either Ollie Robinson or the Nottingham weather. Rohit would be keen to start afresh when he walks out to bat at the Lord’s.

3 Cheteshwar Pujara: Pujara had a tough time again but that wasn't enough to lose a spot so easily. He is a rock-solid batter and knows how to go after the bowlers and frustrate them with his exceptional batting skills. After getting out cheaply in the first innings, Pujara showed intent in whatever little time he got to bat in the second.

4 Virat Kohli (Captain): The Indian skipper would like to have some runs against his name when he takes the field against the hosts at Lord’s. The first Test was a nightmare as he bagged a golden duck in the first innings against one of his top rivals James Anderson and couldn’t bat in the second due to the weather.

5 Ajinkya Rahane: A lot has been talked about Rahane and his tendency to get himself involved in a run-out. But that doesn’t mean he is out of form because he has started off well of late. All he needs to do is be there at the middle and do what he is best at and not let nerves big him down.

6 Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper): If Test cricket match is a movie, Pant has to be the energetic number that features before the climax. The Englishmen are aware of his skills and they won’t make the mistake of taking him lightly. As for Pant, he would play the game he knows best.

7 Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja's bowling was decent but what he did with the bat was extraordinary. His half-century boosted the lower-order and something similar would be needed in the 2nd Test to dent the confident of the hosts.

8 Shardul Thakur/R Ashwin: Thakur’s bowling was the pinch hitter that took the hosts by surprise. He couldn’t score any run but that would surely not be the case if he gets another game in the series. However, there are reports that Thakur may have sustained a niggle and remains a doubtful starter, which could pave the way for R Ashwin, who was not part of India's Playing XI in the first Test.

9 Mohammed Shami: Shami was terrific in the previous game and he will get better as the series progresses. He is a crucial part of India’s pace attack and England need to come prepared against him.

10 Mohammed Siraj/Ishant Sharma: Siraj did an excellent job with the ball, and the bat as well, in Nottingham. Since an update on Ishant Sharma’s fitness is still awaited, there is a toss-up between the two pacers. Still, it is likely that at Lord’s where there is help for swing bowlers, Siraj would get the nod even though Ishant did pick up a seven-wicket haul at the venue back in 2014.

11 Jasprit Bumrah: The leader of India’s modern-era pace attack, Bumrah is currently leading the chart of wicket-takers in this series. He ended up with 9 wicket in Nottingham and will definitely not stop himself from going for some more in London.

India Predicted XI: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Cheteshwar Pujara, 4 Virat Kohli (Captain), 5 Ajinkya Rahane, 6 Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Mohammed Siraj/Ishant Sharma, 11 Jasprit Bumrah