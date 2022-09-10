David Warner rested, injured Marcus Stoinis out of Australia's final ODI match against New Zealand

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 10, 2022 12:55 PM IST

Australia's opener David Warner has been rested(AP)
Reuters |

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of Sunday's third and final one-dayer against New Zealand in Cairns with a side strain, and opener David Warner has been rested, the home side said on Saturday.

Stoinis, who had sustained a "low-level side strain", would undergo rehabilitation in Perth leading into the team's tour of India later this month.

Nathan Ellis has joined the squad as Australia push for a 3-0 series sweep against their trans-Tasman rivals.

"David Warner has been released from the squad considering a heavy workload over the next 12 months and the series being secured," the team said in a statement.

Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch will quit the one-day format after Sunday's match in Cairns.

