David Warner's daughter receives signed jersey from Virat Kohli, batsman thanks India captain for lovely gesture
- On Saturday, Warner posted a picture on Instagram, which revealed Virat Kohli's heart-warming gesture towards six-year-old Indi.
David Warner’s six-year-old daughter Indi had reasons to smile even though her father’s team lost the Test series to India few days back. On Saturday, Warner posted a picture on Instagram, which revealed Virat Kohli's heart-warming gesture towards Indi.
In the picture, Indi could be seen sporting Kohli’s Test jersey, signed by the India captain himself as she flaunted it with an adorable and elegant sign.
"I know we lost the series but we have one very happy girl here!! Thanks @virat.kohli for your playing jersey, Indi absolutely loves it. Besides daddy and @aaronfinch5 she loves VK #fan," Warner captioned the post on Instagram.
Warner and Candice have three daughters - Ivy-Mae (6), Indi-Rae (4) and Isla Rose (1). It wasn’t too long ago that Candice, Warner’s wife, revealed that their middle daughter Indi’s favourite cricketer was not in fact her father and that she likes Kohli more.
"We do play a little bit of backyard cricket. The funny thing is my girls, sometimes they wanna be dad, sometimes they wanna be Finchy (Aaron Finch) but my middle child, she wants to be Virat Kohli. And I am not even joking, her favourite player is Virat Kohli. She is the rebel," Candice had told Triple M Sydney radio station.
"The kids blow up because he bowls bouncers to them and they are only like 6 and 4. They are like 'dad no bouncers or don't spin the ball'. The sledging still happens in the backyard," Candice added.
'We are very aware of that': Graham Thorpe wary of India's bowling threat
- India vs England: Even though India’s fast bowlers have made more heads turn in the last 18 months, Thorpe is not downplaying the impact spinners such as R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar can have.
- It has been announced that a former India batsman, who is also a renowned coach, has been picked to work closely with Shaw to help the youngster rectify the errors in his game.
