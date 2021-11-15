David Warner's wife Candice takes aim at her husband's critics as Australia opener is named 'Player of the Tournament'

Not too long ago, David Warner found himself in a tough spot. He was dropped from the Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI in IPL 2021 after two low scores, and for a couple of matches, did not even come to the ground opting to stay back at the hotel. A three-time Orange Cap winner, Warner endured an indifferent IPL this year, managing only 195 runs from eight games.

As SRH struggled in their campaign, Warner was stripped as captain of the team to be replaced by Kane Williamson. He was subsequently dropped from the XI and although he returned to play the first two games of the second leg, after scores of 0 and 2, the door finally shut on Warner and it is believed that he and the franchise have parted ways.

With so much noise surrounding Warner, the fact that the Australia opener was named as the Player of the tournament is the perfect redemption story for the batter. As Warner celebrated Australia's maiden T20 World Cup glory, his wife Candice took aim at her husband's critics though a short and crisp tweet.

"Out of form, too old and slow! Congratulations @davidwarner31," tweeted Candice.

Warner finished the tournament with 289 runs from seven matches at an average of over 48 including three half-centuries. In his last three innings, Warner scored 89*, 49, and 53 in the crunch final in which Australia chased down 173 and beat New Zealand by eight wickets to be crowned champions. However, Warner himself toned it down as he spoke about the honour of being named Player of the Tournament.

"I always felt very well. I didn't get much time in the middle in the two practice matches, but for me, it was about going back to basics. Going to hard, synthetic wickets, and try to hit some balls. This is definitely up there with 2015," Warner said at the presentation ceremony.

"Being part of the World Cup, (losing) against England in 2019 definitely hurt. These guys are a great bunch. Great support staff, great team, and we had great support back home. We just wanted to put a great spectacle for everyone back at home. There were a little bit of nerves around with a good score on the board, but it was great to see the guys deliver."

