Warner's smashing reply on strike-rate debate after Sehwag's vicious 'don't come to IPL' remark

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has been immensely consistent with his IPL performances over the course of his career. In the ongoing IPL 2023, he has already scored four half-centuries in six matches, which his run tally of 285 standing second in the Orange Cap list. Yet, Warner has been the cynosure of the on going strike rate debate with veteran cricketers criticising his sluggish knocks. The most notable of those criticisms was from former India ricketer Virender Sehwag, who had launched a vicious attack on the DC skipper. Warner has now opened up on the criticism.

David Warner; Virender Sehwag

Following the match against Rajasthan Royals, almost two weeks back, when Warner had scored 65 off 55 in DC's 57-run loss in Guwahati, Sehwag had issued an ultimatum to the Aussie during his conversation with Cricbuzz.

“I feel it is time that we tell him in English now so that Warner listens to it and feels hurt. David, if you are listening, please play well. Score 50 in 25 balls. Learn from Jaiswal, he hit in 25 balls. If you cannot do that, do not come and play in the IPL,” Sehwag had said.

Former India cricketer Rohan Gavaskar, who was part of the same discussion, added that had it been any uncapped Indian player, it would have been his last IPL game.

On Thursday, Warner had upped his game in DC's first ever win in IPL 2023 as he scored a 57-ball 41 in their home game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Speaking at the post-match press conference, Warner opened up on the ongoing criticism on his strike rate as he rather blamed it on his teammates.

“There’s going to be a lot of critiques out there to suggest that I haven’t been batting the way I normally bat. But when you lose three wickets in a row in two overs and I have faced three balls what would you do? You can’t do anything. You have some sense of responsibility," he said.

“In Bangalore, When I got out, and I guarantee you, people would have been criticizing me for getting out but that’s just the game; that’s how it is.”

