David Warner 'swallows a very big bitter pill' with loss to RCB in IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said the six-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021 match No. 6 in Chennai was a very big bitter pill to swallow. Warner’s comments came on the backdrop of a dramatic collapse from SRH that saw them losing 5 wickets for just 15 runs on Wednesday.

"A very big bitter pill to swallow. Obviously Maxi batted well, but our bowlers did well to restrict them. The last four games here the team batting second should've won the game. Last night's game was an example and we played an identical game," said Warner.

SRH were right on track for a win with Warner and Manish Pandey stitching an 83-run stand for the second wicket but the side lost the plot in the middle overs. SRH collapsed from 96/1 to 130/6 within 4.4 overs and was managed 143/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Shahbaz picked three key wickets and delivered when RCB needed him the most.

Also Read | Warner fumes as Patel continues to bowl despite 2 beamers, SRH coach disagrees

Warner, who himself was guilty of throwing his wicket away after crossing fifty, agreed that it was ‘disappointing’ show from the SRH batsmen who played cross-batted shots against the turning ball and gave their wickets away.

"Look, it was just about building a partnership and I was quite disappointed with how we went - cross-batted shots against left-arm orthodox. It just hurts," Warner said.

"We have another three games here, the wickets are going to get better here. We need to try to take powerplay wickets and need to have one big partnership in the middle," he added.

SRH will next lock horns with Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

(With ANI inputs)