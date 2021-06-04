Home / Cricket / Day three of England v New Zealand test at Lord's washed out
Cricket - First Test - England v New Zealand - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 4, 2021 Ground staff clear water off a cover before play was abandoned due to bad weather (Action Images via Reuters)
Day three of England v New Zealand test at Lord's washed out

England finished day two on 111-2 and trail New Zealand by 267 runs in the first innings after the visitors posted a total of 378 on the back of debutant Devon Conway's double ton.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 09:32 PM IST

Play on day three of the first test match between England and New Zealand at Lord's was abandoned due to rain on Friday without a ball being bowled.

Rory Burns (59) and skipper Joe Root (42) were at the crease at stumps on day two after the home side lost Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley.

Play will resume at 11am local time on Saturday, with at least 98 overs to be bowled on each of the next two days as they look to make up for lost time.

