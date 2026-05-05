‘DC need more from Axar Patel’: Shaun Pollock calls out captain, demands all-round impact in crunch IPL phase

The Indian Premier League 2026 mid-table race for a qualification spot is heating up as Delhi Capitals host Chennai Super Kings today, May 5, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both teams have the same number of points on the table, with CSK sitting one position ahead of DC in sixth place due to a better net run rate (NRR).

Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel during a practice session ahead of IPL 2026 match against Chennai Super Kings, in New Delhi (PTI)

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With the revenge week underway, DC, led by Axar Patel, will look to build on their confident run chase against Rajasthan Royals as they aim to settle scores with CSK after falling short in a 212-run chase in their previous meeting earlier this season.

Axar, who made his IPL debut in 2014 with Punjab Kings, has become a cornerstone for the Delhi-based franchise after being acquired in 2019. With his multi-dimensional skills and ability to produce game-changing moments, he was retained by DC for INR 16.50 crore ahead of last season and was entrusted with the captaincy to lead their future. Despite a promising start to his tenure, the Axar-led side narrowly missed out on a qualification spot last year, finishing fifth on the table.

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{{^usCountry}} On an individual level, beyond his spin bowling—where he picked up five wickets at a decent economy of around 8.50—his ability to add depth to the DC batting unit stood out during a solid 2025 campaign, in which he scored 263 runs at a strike rate of nearly 160. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On an individual level, beyond his spin bowling—where he picked up five wickets at a decent economy of around 8.50—his ability to add depth to the DC batting unit stood out during a solid 2025 campaign, in which he scored 263 runs at a strike rate of nearly 160. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the 32-year-old skipper has endured a lacklustre start to his IPL 2026 campaign and is yet to replicate the exceptional form he showed during India’s triumph in the T20 World Cup 2026, highlighted by a crucial three-wicket haul in the final against New Zealand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the 32-year-old skipper has endured a lacklustre start to his IPL 2026 campaign and is yet to replicate the exceptional form he showed during India’s triumph in the T20 World Cup 2026, highlighted by a crucial three-wicket haul in the final against New Zealand. {{/usCountry}}

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Ahead of the crucial clash against CSK, South African great Shaun Pollock has urged the DC skipper to step up with his performances in both aspects of the game, especially with the bat, as DC look to regain an advantage over CSK in the points table with the support of their home fans.

“They will need more from Axar with bat and ball. He is a good player and is going alright from a captaincy perspective. But they need him more involved in performance. If they are to go far in this tournament, he needs to step up with both bat and ball,” Pollock said on Cricbuzz.

Pollock’s remarks carry weight, as Axar has experienced a rocky start to the season. His performances are crucial, and as captain, he would want to lead from the front as DC enter a decisive stage of the tournament, aiming to avoid repeating last season’s qualification disappointment.

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Axar has picked up eight wickets in nine matches so far, already surpassing last year’s tally. However, his batting form has taken a substantial hit, with just 31 runs in the same number of matches, a highest score of 26 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and a below-par strike rate of 100 this season.

DC currently sit seventh on the table and will be counting on their skipper to deliver in both departments as they push to secure a top-four finish this season.

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