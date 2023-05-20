DC vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: After Punjab, Warner and Co. look to jolt CSK's play-offs hopes

DC vs CSK Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: After enduring a major blow to Punjab Kings, who now are out of the play-offs race, Delhi Capitals will look to do the same when they host Chennai Super Kings in the first double header on Saturday. CSK are placed second on the table but are yet to qualify for the playoffs and will leave no stones unturned in the clash against DC, who could prove to be their major roadblock. A defeat will not end CSK's hopes but it will make things difficult for the MS Dhoni-led outfit, with the challenge for the remaining three play-offs slot getting intense. Catch the LIVE updates of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2023: