DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: David Warner and Delhi looking to get off rock bottom, Kolkata aiming for top three

IPL 2023 DC vs KKR Live Score: Delhi Capitals fans would have known that 2023 would be a tricky season with the absence of their captain Rishabh Pant bringing about instability in the wicketkeeping position and the middle order but even the most pessimistic of them would have still expected their side to do better than lose five games off the bat. Their potentially explosive top order has been the opposite of that and their middle order of Indian batters has flopped. Interestingly though, the only team whose openers have worst records this season than DC's David Warner and Prithvi Shaw are the Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR's situation is not as dire as DC's though, they have won two of their five matches and their positive net run rate means that a win here could propel them into the top three, unless RCB or PBKS end up winning by a huge margin in the first match of the day today.