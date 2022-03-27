DC vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians aim to start campaign on winning note against depleted Delhi
IPL 2022 Live Score, DC vs MI Match Today: Past records, head-to-head tie and number of titles will matter less when Mumbai Indians will take on a Delhi Capitals in their campaign opener for IPL 2022 with both teams packed with news members following the major reshuffle before the start of the season. Mumbai's only concern heading into the match will be filling the Suryakumar Yadav-size gap as the Team India batter has been ruled out of the game with a hairline fracture. For Delhi Capitals, they will be without most of their overseas stars including David Warner, Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman and few others. Tim Seifert and Rovman Powell will be the only two available for Delhi. Can Mumbai make the most of this depleted Delhi side to make a winning start to their 15th season or will Rishabh Pant's men repeat the usual MI script?
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 01:10 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates: Head-to-head tie
Delhi Capitals have won as many as they have lost against Mumbai Indians in 10 IPL encounters since 2018. And they had scripted a double against Mumbai last season.
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 01:03 PM
IPL 2022, DC vs MI Live Updates: Who are the overseas players Delhi will miss today?
Australia's David Warner and Mitchell Marsh are both part of the limited-overs series in Pakistan.
2. Anrich Nortje is continuing his rehab after he was cleared of "any serious injury".
3. And, Lungi Ngidi and Mustafizur Rahman are presently in quarantine.
Available overseas players: Tim Seifert and Rovman Powell
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 12:55 PM
DC vs MI Live Updates: Mumbai Indian pay special tribute to their star bowler
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 12:48 PM
IPL 2022 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians will aim for a perfect comeback
It was a forgettable 2021 season for Mumbai Indians, who had failed to qualify for the playoffs after finishing fifth. But Mumbai have got back part of their core batting line-up after they shelled out a colossal amount to rope in the young Ishan Kishan. And the middle-order was further strengthened with the addition of Tim David while the Bumrah will find an able support from Tymal Mills in the death overs.
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 12:41 PM
Here's the squad for the two teams
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Srikar Bharat, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan
Sun, 27 Mar 2022 12:38 PM
