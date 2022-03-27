DC vs MI Live Cricket Score, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians aim to start campaign on winning note against depleted Delhi

IPL 2022 Live Score, DC vs MI Match Today: Past records, head-to-head tie and number of titles will matter less when Mumbai Indians will take on a Delhi Capitals in their campaign opener for IPL 2022 with both teams packed with news members following the major reshuffle before the start of the season. Mumbai's only concern heading into the match will be filling the Suryakumar Yadav-size gap as the Team India batter has been ruled out of the game with a hairline fracture. For Delhi Capitals, they will be without most of their overseas stars including David Warner, Anrich Nortje and Mustafizur Rahman and few others. Tim Seifert and Rovman Powell will be the only two available for Delhi. Can Mumbai make the most of this depleted Delhi side to make a winning start to their 15th season or will Rishabh Pant's men repeat the usual MI script?