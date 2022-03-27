IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Score: PBKS miss Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada for season opener
IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Mayank Agarwal will look to start his campaign as the new Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain on a winning note when his side take on Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at DY Patil Sports Academy later this evening. The spotlight will also be on Virat Kohli, who is playing his first match in RCB colours since relinquishing captaincy after the last year's Indian Premier League (IPL). The premier batter will take the field as non-captain for RCB for the first time since 2012. Catch all the LIVE updates of the IPL match between PBKS and RCB:
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 27, 2022 05:43 PM IST
IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Maxwell, Hazlewood miss from RCB camp
RCB will miss out on the services of star Australian duo Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood. Take a look at our RCB Predicted XI ahead of their match against PBKS.
Mar 27, 2022 05:36 PM IST
IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Player to watch out from Punjab Kings camp
A lot of focus will also be on explosive batter Shahrukh Khan. The 26-year-old was bought by the franchise for ₹9 crore after his excellent domestic season. He had helped Tamil Nadu win the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament by hitting a final ball six against Karnataka.
Mar 27, 2022 05:29 PM IST
IPL 2022: PBKS bowling without Rabada
Punjab Kings bowling attack without Rabada looks a bit weak and will be hoping someone from the back-up to fill in his big boots.
Here's a look at pacers/seamers in PBKS camp: Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Ishan Porel, Nathan Ellis, Raj Bawa
Mar 27, 2022 05:19 PM IST
IPL 2022: PBKS miss out on key players
The Punjab Kings will miss out on the services of Jonny Bairstow, who is in the West Indies with the England Test side, and also Kagiso Rabada, who has also just finished an ODI series against Bangladesh.
Mar 27, 2022 05:09 PM IST
RCB vs PBKS: Players to watch out from RCB camp
Wanindu Hasaranga will be one of the player to watch out for. The all-rounder, who was roped in by the franchise for ₹10.75 crore after a bidding war, can prove to be a good contributor with the bat and with the ball, he can definitely trouble the opponent. Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik too will look to make the most of the opportunity and could be seen playing the anchor role from the Bangalore camp.
Mar 27, 2022 05:01 PM IST
IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Virat Kohli's captaincy record
RCB best performed under Kohlis captaincy back in 2016, when they finished as the runners-up. The former skipper had then led the unit from the front amassing over 900 runs, which included four centuries, and Kohli will look forward to achieve something similar going into the new season.
Mar 27, 2022 04:48 PM IST
IPL 2022: All eyes on Kohli
Both the units have new captains at the helm, but Virat Kohli will certainly be in the spotlight. The batter took up the role in 2013 from New Zealander Daniel Vettori, before stepping down after RCB's campaign in the previous edition.
Mar 27, 2022 04:39 PM IST
PBKS vs RCB: Full squads
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Nathan Ellis, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Chama V Milind, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam
Mar 27, 2022 04:28 PM IST
IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the IPL match between RCB and PBKS. Both the teams are playing their first match and will look to kick-off their season with a win. While RCB will be led by experienced cricketer and former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, India opener batter Mayank Agarwal will be seen donning the captain's hat in the Punjab camp. Stay tuned for all the updates of the IPL match between PBKS and RCB.
