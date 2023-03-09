DC vs MI Live score: Harmanpreet Kaur vs Meg Lanning as Delhi face Mumbai in WPL 2023
- Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Live Score, WPL 2023 Latest Scorecard Updates: Catch live score and updates of the DC vs MI Women's Premier League match here.
Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Live Score: Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur were up against each other as captains last in the T20 World Cup semi-final. Lanning won that contest by a whisker and then went on to lead the mighty Australia to yet another T20 World Cup title. It is a different tournament now and both captains are leading teams quite different from the ones they helm in international cricket. Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals won both of their opening matches which means that one of these two sides will have to cop their first loss of the season today. Lanning herself has been in sensational form hitting back-to-back half-centuries at the top of the order. DC have packed a punch with both bat and ball thus far in the season. Meanwhile, MI are benefitting from their army of all-rounders performing well.
Thu, 09 Mar 2023 06:53 PM
DC vs MI Live score: The points table
Thu, 09 Mar 2023 06:47 PM
DC vs MI Live score: The early titans
We are in the nascent stage of the season and things could change drastically but thus far, DC and MI have looked by far the two best sides in this competition. Both have shown the kind of dynamic tactical awareness that is required to stay ahead in a competition like this one. This should be a humdinger.
Thu, 09 Mar 2023 06:28 PM
DC vs MI Live score: The dew factor
This could be yet another high scoring affair and dew has played a role in previous matches at the DY Patil Stadium. No reason to say why it won't in this game.
Thu, 09 Mar 2023 06:07 PM
DC vs MI Live score: DC this season
Delhi Capitals also started off with a bumper score, smashing 223/2 against RCB. Lanning and Shafali Verma's destructive 162-run opening stand did most of the damage, with the former scoring 72 off 43 balls. Shafali Verma scored 84 off 45. DC won the match by 60 runs. They then crossed 200 again, scoring 211/4 against UP Warriorz. Lanning scored 70 off 42 balls and despite Tahlia McGrath scoring an unbeaten 90 off 50, DC won by 42 runs.
Thu, 09 Mar 2023 05:58 PM
DC vs MI Live score: MI's results so far
Mumbai Indians started off by pulverizing Gujarat Giants in the inaugural game of the season. MI had scored 207/5, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur being the top scorer with 65 runs in 30 balls. Saika Ishaque then took four wickets as GG capitulated for just 64 runs. It was yet another cakewalk for MI in the second match, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets. RCB were all out for 155 runs and an unbeaten 114-run stand for the second wicket between Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt helped MI win on a canter.
Thu, 09 Mar 2023 05:54 PM
DC vs MI Live score: Delhi Capitals full squad
Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi
Thu, 09 Mar 2023 05:48 PM
DC vs MI Live score: Mumbai Indians full squad
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav, Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon
Thu, 09 Mar 2023 05:34 PM
Both these teams are yet to lose a match this season which means that one of them are going to have their first ‘L’ against their names. Will be Harmanpreet's Indians or Lannings' Capitals? We'll find out by the end of the day.