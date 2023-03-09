DC vs MI Live score: Harmanpreet Kaur vs Meg Lanning as Delhi face Mumbai in WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Live Score: Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur were up against each other as captains last in the T20 World Cup semi-final. Lanning won that contest by a whisker and then went on to lead the mighty Australia to yet another T20 World Cup title. It is a different tournament now and both captains are leading teams quite different from the ones they helm in international cricket. Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals won both of their opening matches which means that one of these two sides will have to cop their first loss of the season today. Lanning herself has been in sensational form hitting back-to-back half-centuries at the top of the order. DC have packed a punch with both bat and ball thus far in the season. Meanwhile, MI are benefitting from their army of all-rounders performing well.