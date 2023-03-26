WPL 2023 Final, DC vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets, win inaugural title
DC vs MI, WPL 2023 Final Highlights: Mumbai sealed a 7-wicket win vs Delhi in the WPL 2023 final, in Mumbai on Sunday. Follow here Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League Final, Highlights of WPL Match Today here.
DC vs MI Highlights, WPL Final 2023: Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in the WPL 2023 final, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Chasing a target of 132 runs, MI reached 134/3 in 19.3 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten half-century by Nat Sciver-Brunt. Sciver-Brunt smacked an unbeaten knock of 60 runs off 55 balls, packed with seven fours. Meanwhile, captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a crucial knock of 37 off 39 balls, with five fours. Radha Yadav and Jess Jonassen bagged a wicket each for Delhi. Initially, DC reached 131/9 in 20 overs, with Meg Lanning top-scoring with a knock of 35 runs off 29 balls, packed with five fours. But the DC didn't receive any support and lost her wicket in a freak run out. With wickets tumbling, tailenders Shikha Pandey and Radha put in a strong final partnership to remain unbeaten. Shikha smacked 27 runs off 17 balls, including three fours and a six. Meanwhile, Radha hammered 27 off 12 deliveries, including two fours and two sixes. Meanwhile, Hayley Matthews clinched the Purple Cap race after taking three wickets, Issy Wong also bagged three and Amelia Kerr scalped two dismissals.
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 11:24 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: Orange and Purple Cap
Meg Lanning wins the Orange Cap and Hayley Matthews wins the Purple Cap.
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 10:47 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: FOUR! MUMBAI WIN BY 7 WICKETS TO CLINCH THE TITLE!
A full toss by Capsey and Sciver-Brunt scoops it over the wicketkeeper with ease and it goes very fine to the boundary ropes for a four!
MI WIN BY 7 WICKETS TO CLINCH THE TITLE!
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 10:41 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: MI need 5 from 6 balls now!
In the fourth delivery, Jonassen sends a full ball which Kerr slamsto the left of deep midwicket for a four! Then she whacks it to the right of cover point for a single. In the final ball, she gets a single.
MI: 127/3 (19), Target: 132
MI need 5 from 6 balls.
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 10:39 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: 50 for Sciver-Brunt!
A length delivery by Jonassen, and Sciver-Brunt sweeps it past deep backward square for a four and also gets a fifty! Doesn't celebrate as the chase nears a nervy end!
MI: 115/3 (18.1), MI need 17 in 11 balls.
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 10:30 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: BIG WICKET!
A full delivery by Capsey, and Harmanpreet flicks it straight to the bowler and goes for a run, but falls short. IT WAS OBVIOUS!
Harmanpreet run out Pandey/Capsey 37 (39)
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 10:26 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: BETWEEN DEEP THIRD AND BACKWARD POINT!
A poor delivery by Shikha, and Sciver-Brunt pummels it between deep third and backward point for a four!
MI: 95/2 (15.5), Target: 132
MI need 37 from 25 balls.
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 10:18 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: SWEPT!
A full delivery by Radha, Harmanpreet goes down on one knee to sweep it to the left of deep square leg for a four!
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 10:10 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: FOUR! PULLED WITH MUCH APLOMB!
A short delivery by Capsey, outside off. Sciver-Brunt pulls it with much aplomb past deep midwicket for a four!
MI: 67/2 (12), Target: 132
MI need 65 from 48 balls.
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 10:06 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: One run, Mumbai 55/2 (10.5), Target 132
A length delivery by Radha, outside off. Sciver-Brunt drives it to long off for a single.
MI: 55/2 (10.5), Target: 132
MI need 77 in 55 balls.
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 09:55 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: OVER EXTRA COVER!
A poor delivery by Radha and Sciver-Brunt clobbers it inside out over extra cover for a four!
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 09:49 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: One run, Mumbai need 106 from 90 balls
A full delivery by Kapp, on off. Sciver-Brunt drives it to left of mid-on for a quick single.
MI: 26/2 (5), Target:132
MI need 106 from 90 balls.
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 09:39 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: BIG WICKET!
A slow and full delivery by Jonassen on leg. Matthews can only skky it to straight midwicket for a catch!
Matthews c Reddy b Jonassen 13 (12)
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 09:34 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: TO THE RIGHT OF MIDWICKET!
An in-between length delivery by Kapp, wide. Matthews creams it to the right of midwicket for a four!
MI: 20/1 (2.2), Target: 132
MI need 112 runs in 106 balls.
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 09:28 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: OUT! THE EARLY BREAKTHROUGH!
A full toss by Radha, around thigh high. Yastika tries to go big, but can only heave it to deep midwicket for a catch!
Yastika c Capsey b Radha 4 (3)
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 09:26 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: THROUGH COVER POINT!
A wide delivery by Kapp, and Matthews powers it through cover point for a four!
MI: 9/0 (1), Target: 132
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 09:23 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: FOUR!
A full delivery by Kapp, wide outside off. It was curving away from the batter and Matthews hammers it over the infield at cover for a four!
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 09:22 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: The action begins!
Matthews ans Yastika to open the chase for MI. Kapp to bowl for DC.
Target: 132
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 09:08 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: 6-6! WHAT A TURNAROUND! INNINGS END!
In the fifth ball, Sciver-Brunt sent a length delivery, on off. Radha whacks it high over long on for a six! In the final ball, Radha goes down the track to clobber it over long-on for another six! THAT'S IT!
DC: 131/9 (20), Target for MI: 132
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 09:00 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: 4-4-1-4-1
A full length delivery by Wong, and Shikha flicks it to fine leg for a four! Wong appeals that hit it her pads instead and MI review. UltraEdge shows it was the bat! FOUR! Then in the next ball, Shikha punishes a slow delivery over square leg boundary for another four! Then she takes a single.
In the fifth ball, Radha gets a length delivery, on off. She hamemrs it over the bowler, past long on for a four and then ends the over with a single!
DC: 115/9 (19)
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 08:55 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: SIX! DELHI ARE PAST 100!
Wong sends it in the slot, outside off. Shikha launches it over the covers for a crucial six! DELHI ARE PAST 100!
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 08:54 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: 10 off this over!
In the third ball, Ishaque sends a poor delivery which Radha hammers over mid-off for a smashing four! Then in the fifth ball, Shikha smacks a tossed up delivery, outside off, over mid-off again for another four!
DC:89/9 (17)
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 08:49 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: WHAT AN END TO HER SPELL! TWO WICKETS IN HER LAST OVER!
In the fourth delivery, Matthews sends a tossed up ball, outside off. Manni goes to drive but is beaten and then stumped! Delhi review but third umpire confirms that it is a stumping!
Mani st Bhatia b Matthews 2 (9)
In the final delivery of her spell, Matthews sends a tossed up ball, outside off. It goes past Bhatia's defence and it hits the middle stump!
Taniya b Matthews 0 (2)
DC: 79/9 (16)
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 08:37 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: OUT! DELHI ARE NOW 7 WICKETS DOWN!
A tossed up delivery by Matthews and Jonassen gets a top-edge and it goes right to the bowler for an easy catch!
Jonassen c and b Matthews 2 (11)
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 08:33 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: OUT! ANOTHER ONE!
A good length delivery by Kerr, on off. Arundhati tries to sweep but top edges it to Ishaque for catch, from short fine leg!
Arundhati c Ishaque b Kerr 0 (5)
DC: 75/6 (13)
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 08:28 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: BIG WICKET! WHAT IS GOING ON!
A length delivery by Matthews, and Jonassen taps it to the right of cover and sets off for a single. Poor decision and Lanning has to respond and falls short. Amanjot's throw is accurate and the wicketkeeper does the rest!
Lanning run out Amanjot/Bhatia 35 (29)
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 08:22 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: OUT! THIS IS ANOTHER KEY WICKET!
A tossed up delivery by Kerr, outside off. Kapp goes back and tries to defend but gets a thin edge to the wicketkeeper for a catch!
Kapp c Bhatia b Kerr 18 (21)
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 08:14 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: One run, Delhi 53/3 (8)
A slow delivery, and on lenth, on off. Kapp guides it to long on for a single.
DC: 53/3 (8)
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 08:02 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: MISFIELDING AT BACKWARD POINT!
A short delivery by Kerr, wide. Lanning slams it past backward point, and there is misfielding which gives her the four!
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 07:59 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: WONG ALSO GETS JEMIMAH! WHAT IS GOING ON!
A full toss by Wong, and outside off. Jemimah can only loft it to point for a catch!
Jemimah c Matthews b Wong 9 (8)
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 07:50 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: 13 off this over!
In the first delivery, Sciver-Brunt sends a short ball, wide. Lanning cuts it hard past point for a four. Then she slams her over mid-on for a four! In the fourth delivery, Sciver-Brunt bowls in the slot, outside off and Jemimah clatters it past covers for another four!
DC: 29/2 (3)
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 07:46 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: OUT! A 2-BALL DUCK!
A low full toss by Wong, below the waist. Capsey can only loft it in front of cover for an easy catch!
Capsey c Amanjot b Wong 0 (2)
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 07:39 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: 6-4!
First it is a length delivery by Wong, outside leg stump. Shafali hammers it over long-on for a six! Then she follows it up with a whack past third man for a four!
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 07:35 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: One run
A good length delivery by Sciver-Brunt, into the pads. Shafali guides it to deep backward square leg for a single.
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 07:32 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: The action begins!
Lanning and Shafali to open for DC. Sciver-Brunt to bowl the first over for MI!
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 07:06 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: Playing XIs
DC: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani
MI: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 07:04 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: What did the captains say?
After winning toss, Lanning said, "We are going to bat. It looks a good wicket, we are backing ourselves tonight. We had a good time, relaxed a few days. We are up against Mumbai tonight. Spin has played a big role here. The bowlers have been effective througout the tournament. Minnu Mani comes in for Poonam Yadav."
Meanwhile, Harmanpreet said, "We are looking to bowl first, toss is not going to affect us. I think the wicket will swing, it looks hard. We need to stay positive, the last game was important and we got a lot of confidence after that. They have a good batting line-up, we need to bowl well tonight. We are going with the same XI."
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 07:03 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat
DC captain Lanning has won the toss and opted to bat vs MI.
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 06:53 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: Meg Lanning lauds Harmanpreet Kaur
Ahead of the match, Lanning had plenty of praise for Harmanpreet and MI. Speaking in the pre-match press conference, she said, "Coming up against Harman is always a good challenge. She has shown that she is an excellent leader and gets results both individually and within the team. It is always a great contest against a team led by Harman. We always look forward to challenges like that coming into the tournament."
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 06:48 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: Harmanpreet Kaur on boundary issue
In WPL, the boundarues are in just 50-60 metre range, which has angered fans and experts, who have called for it to be made similar to the men's game. Speaking on the issue, Harmanpreet said, "Hum logo ne thodi na rope lagaya hai. Jinhone rope lagaya hai aap unko poocho na. (We did not put the boundary ropes in place. You should ask whoever has done that). It is not in our hands no? It is in the hands of the officials. You can talk to them."
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 06:44 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: Toss coming up!
Toss is coming up folks and is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 06:41 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: Pitch and conditions
The Brabourne Stadium favours batters and the lowest score has been 138. Ten matches have been played until now and the overall economy rate for bowlers has come down from 9.09 in the first five matches at the venue to 8.07 for the last five. The batters have smacked 42 sixes in the second leg, and 34 in the first.
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 06:10 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: Spotlight on Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong
Ishaque is currently second in the Purple Cap race with 15 wickets in nine matches. Meanwhile, Matthews is third with 13 dismissals, Kerr is fourth with 13 and Wong is fifth with 12. The leader is currently Ecclestone with 16 wickets, but her team is not in the final. The race for the Purple Cap is nearing its fascinating end!
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 05:56 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav's message to Mumbai Indias
MI men's team skipper Rohit shared a message for Harmanpreet and Co. ahead of their final. In a video shared on Twitter, Rohit said, "I want to wish our women's team all the very best for the final. I have enjoyed the way you have played your cricket over these last three or four weeks. It is a final, you do not get to play a final every day. So I hope you enjoy and have fun at the same time. Enjoy the atmosphere, it is going to be amazing. We are all going to cheer for you. So go out there and give your best."
Meanwhile, Suryakumar stated, "Hello team, as #OneFamily, I would like to wish each one of you the best of luck for the WPL final. I look forward to cheering you and let's have a great game for one last time."
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 05:51 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: Head-to-head
Both sides have faced each other twice this season, with MI winning the first face-off in Match 7. Chasing a target of 106 runs, MI raced to 109/2 in 15 overs, with Yastika slamming 41 runs off 32 balls. Initially, MI bowled DC out for 105 in 18 overs, with Wong, Ishaque and Matthews bagging three-wicket hauls respectively.
But DC got their revenge in Match 18, winning by nine wickets. Chasing a target of 110 runs, DC breezed to 110/1 in nine overs, and Alice Capsey smacked an unbeaten knock of 38 runs off 17 balls. Meanwhile, MI were restricted to 109/8 in 20 overs. For DC's bowling unit, Kapp, Shikha and Jonassen bagged two wickets each.
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 05:28 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: Meg Lanning leads Orange Cap race
Ahead of the final, Lanning leads the Orange Cap race with 310 runs in eight games. Her only challenger is expected to be Sciver-Brunt, who is at 272 off nine matches.
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 05:16 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: Meg Lanning on Shafali Verma
Lanning has been opening the batting for DC with Shafali. Praising Shafali, Lanning said, "Batting with her has been great fun. She has got a unique style which works for her. She takes the game on and turns it in our favour. Hopefully she comes in with a clear mind and is ready to take the game on and I can watch from the other end."
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 05:05 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: Points table
Delhi Capitals finished the league phase on top of the table with 12 points from eight matches (six wins and two defeats), followed by Mumbai Indians in second position with 12 points from eight fixtures (six wins and two defeats). Both teams were level on points, but Lanning's side had a better net run rate, which sent them to the final.
Meanwhile, UP Warriorz finished in third position with eight points from eight matches (four wins and four defeats). They faced Mumbai in the Eliminator. Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up as fourth with four points from eight games (two wins and six defeats) and Gujarat Giants were fifth with four from eight fixtures (two wins and six defeats).
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 04:58 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai Indians in Eliminator
MI faced UPW in the Eliminator and romped to a 72-run victory. Defending a target of 183 runs, MI bowled out UPW for 110 in 17.4 overs. Issy Wong bagged four wickets, including a hat-trick. Meanwhile Saika Ishaque also grabbed two dismissals. Initially, MI posted 182/4 in 2 overs, with Nat Sciver-Brunt smacking an unbeaten knock of 72 runs 0ff 38 balls.
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 04:42 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: Harmanpreet Kaur on crowd support
Harmanpreet is pleased the crowd turnout for MI's WPL matches. Praising the fans, she said, "We were very happy that right from Day 1 a lot of people have been coming in and we've been particularly getting a lot of support from the crowd. That's what we were expecting and we're really happy with. Last game was some 30,000-odd people and that was something we've always hoping for. I'm sure tomorrow is another big day and with a lot of people coming and watching and supporting women's cricket... it's a great achievement for all of us."
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 04:36 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: Squads
DC: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Jasia Akhtar, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi
MI: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala
-
Sun, 26 Mar 2023 04:31 PM
DC vs MI Live Score WPL 2023 Final: Hello and good afternoon folks!
