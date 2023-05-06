DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Warner and Co. eye back-to-back wins
- DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow here live score and latest updates of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.
IPL 2023 DC vs RCB Live Score: Delhi Capitals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 50 of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. David Warner-led DC are currently at the bottom of the table and are having a disastrous campaign, registering six points in nine matches. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis' RCB are having an erratic season, and haven't really been able to build momentum. They are fifth in the standings with 10 points in nine games. Both sides met in the first-half of this season in Match 20, with RCB winning by 23 runs in Bengaluru. Chasing a target of 174/6 in 20 overs, Delhi were restricted to 151/9, despite a half-century from Manish Pandey (50). Vyshak Vijay Kumar was in hot form vs DC and took three wickets and Mohammed Siraj scalped two dismissals. Initially, RCB posted 174/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 50 runs off 34 balls by Virat Kohli. For DC's bowling department, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each. Catch the LIVE updates of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore:
DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head
In terms of head-to-head, both sides have faced each other 29 times in IPL, with RCB leading 18-10 vs DC. One match has had no result.
DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads
DC: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel
RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's second IPL 2023 match as DC take on RCB in New Delhi. Stay tuned for an exciting match!