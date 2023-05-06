DC vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Warner and Co. eye back-to-back wins

IPL 2023 DC vs RCB Live Score: Delhi Capitals face Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 50 of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. David Warner-led DC are currently at the bottom of the table and are having a disastrous campaign, registering six points in nine matches. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis' RCB are having an erratic season, and haven't really been able to build momentum. They are fifth in the standings with 10 points in nine games. Both sides met in the first-half of this season in Match 20, with RCB winning by 23 runs in Bengaluru. Chasing a target of 174/6 in 20 overs, Delhi were restricted to 151/9, despite a half-century from Manish Pandey (50). Vyshak Vijay Kumar was in hot form vs DC and took three wickets and Mohammed Siraj scalped two dismissals. Initially, RCB posted 174/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 50 runs off 34 balls by Virat Kohli. For DC's bowling department, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each. Catch the LIVE updates of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: