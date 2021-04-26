DC vs SRH: History was created during IPL 2021's first Super Over

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad played a nail-biter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. It was a neck-to-neck contest as match 20 of the Indian Premier League headed to a Super Over. It was the first time that Super Over was being played in IPL 2021.

DC gave SRH a target of 160 runs with Prithvi Shaw hitting a half-century. But SRH also gave a tough fight to DC and with Kane Williamson hitting an unbeaten 66, the match went into a Super Over as both teams scored 159.

SRH came out to bat first with David Warner and Kane Williamson taking the strike in the IPL 2021 match. DC skipper Rishabh Pant handed the ball to Axar Patel and the spinner did not disappoint as he gave away only seven runs.

When DC came out to bat, SRH captain David Warner decided to put the responsibility on Rashid Khan. The Afghanistan leg-spinner gave a tough fight but DC eventually managed to score 8 runs in 6 balls.

However, history was created when SRH let Rashid Khan bowl in the Super Over. It was the first time in history that two spinners bowled in the Super Over. The wicket at the Chepauk supported spinners and both captains decided to let them bowl the important overs of the game.

Hyderabad spinners Rashid Khan and Jagadeesha Suchith's tight spells had restricted the Capitals to 159 for four despite a quick 81-run stand between openers Prithvi Shaw (53) and Shikhar Dhawan (28).

However, Hyderabad's over-reliance on their top-order batsmen meant that once skipper David Warner (6) and Jonny Bairstow (38) were dismissed, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was left to anchor the sinking ship.

DC are currently placed second with 8 points from five games while SRH are seventh with a lone win.