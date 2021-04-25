Dropped on 0, Jadeja haunts RCB as he smashes 37 runs off Harshal Patel over - WATCH

Ravindra Jadeja has been in amazing form in the Indian Premier League 2021. After spectacular bowling and fielding efforts in his last two matches, Jadeja showed why he is one of the best all-rounders in the world against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jadeja changed the course of the match for Chennai Super Kings on Sunday as he smashed 37 runs in the last over of match 19 of IPL 2021.

Before the over, CSK were languishing at 154 with Dhoni and Jadeja at the crease in the IPL 2021 match. But Jadeja took over the proceedings and smashed Harshal Patel for five sixes and a four in the last over. Patel also bowled a no-ball and gave away two runs.

READ | Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli to reach impressive T20I landmark

It was an incredible display of hitting from Jadeja as he made sure CSK reached an above-par score at the Wankhede Stadium.





Jadeja 🦁 takes on Harshal Patel on remand 😎 the

Last over 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ nb 6️⃣ 2 6️⃣ 4

37 runs in an over Incredible Hitting #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/4D4HAkhuv6 — Kamlesh Kumar 🍀🍀 (@kamluckyriego) April 25, 2021

Patel was having an impressive match against CSK before the last over as he figures of 3/14. But Jadeja single-handedly spoiled his day with his power hitting.

Jadeja powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 191/4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their 20 overs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening.

In the last four overs, CSK scored 57 runs with 37 coming in the final six balls as Jadeaj unleashed the beast within himself. The all-rounder smashed 62 runs in just 28 balls as CSK scored 191 in the 20 overs. Jadeja took on Harshal Patel, who has been the pick of RCB bowlers, and whacked five sixes in his final over.

(with ANI inputs)