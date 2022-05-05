Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2022 Live Score, DC vs SRH: Rishabh Pant's Delhi take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in crucial mid-table clash
Live

IPL 2022 Live Score, DC vs SRH: Rishabh Pant's Delhi take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in crucial mid-table clash

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 live score: Rishabh Pant's Delhi have so far won four matches out of the nine they've played. Sunrisers, on the other hand, have five wins from the same number of matches. Catch the LIVE updates of DV vs SRH:
DC vs SRH Live Score IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad(IPL/File Photo)
Updated on May 05, 2022 04:41 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

IPL 2022 DC vs SRH Live Score: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will look to get things back in order when they lock horns with a confident Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League clash on Thursday evening. While Sunrisers are above their opponent on the points table, both head into the contest on the back of defeats. Washington Sundar, who endured a blow on his bowling hand in the previous encounter, is unlikely to take part in the contest. Delhi, too, are dealing with their own injury setback, which have hindered their plans going into the tournament. The retention of South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje has backfired badly, which has resulted him in bowling just 2.3 overs before being taken off for bowling two dangerous full-tosses against Lucknow Super Giants. Catch the LIVE updates of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 05 May 2022 04:41 PM

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Player in focus

    The crucial mid-table clash will also see David Warner playing against his former franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad, for the first time after the unceremonious exit. 

    The star opener is in good touch but has so far failed to convert his decent starts into big totals, something which he would look to change going into the clash. 

    Warner currently leads the batting charts in the Delhi camp and has so far amassed 264 runs from seven outings at a strike-rate of 156.21.

  • Thu, 05 May 2022 04:31 PM

    DC vs SRH: Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match is being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the toss will take place at 7:00 pm. Stay tuned for further updates!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2022 delhi capitals sunrisers hyderabad
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.