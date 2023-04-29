DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 highlights: Abhishek Sharma seemed to be batting on a different pitch compared to the rest of his teammates as he continues to play his strokes while the rest of the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters fall around him. While Abhishek has gone into the 60s, Rahul Tripathi was the only other player for the longest time to have got to two digits apart from him and he fell for 10 runs. Eventually, Heinrich Klaasen joined him in that club. The South African gave SRH a good finish with able help from Abdul Samad and Akeal Hosein. SRH scored 197/6 with Klaasen unbeaten on 53 off 27 while Hosein was on 16 off 10. Samad had scored 28 off 21. Among the DC bowlers, Mitchell Marsh stood out with figures of 4/27 and he is now playing a strong hand with the bat for the hosts. Marsh put up a 112-run stand with Phil Salt for the second wicket off 66 balls. Both players scored half centuries and it looked like Delhi Capitals were cruising in the chase at the time. However, spinners Mayank Markande and Abhishek Sharma helped SRH fight back and the visitors now have the clear upper hand.