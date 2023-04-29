DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 highlights: Sunrisers beat Delhi by 9 runs
DC vs SRH, IPL 2023 highlights: Abhishek Sharma seemed to be batting on a different pitch compared to the rest of his teammates as he continues to play his strokes while the rest of the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters fall around him. While Abhishek has gone into the 60s, Rahul Tripathi was the only other player for the longest time to have got to two digits apart from him and he fell for 10 runs. Eventually, Heinrich Klaasen joined him in that club. The South African gave SRH a good finish with able help from Abdul Samad and Akeal Hosein. SRH scored 197/6 with Klaasen unbeaten on 53 off 27 while Hosein was on 16 off 10. Samad had scored 28 off 21. Among the DC bowlers, Mitchell Marsh stood out with figures of 4/27 and he is now playing a strong hand with the bat for the hosts. Marsh put up a 112-run stand with Phil Salt for the second wicket off 66 balls. Both players scored half centuries and it looked like Delhi Capitals were cruising in the chase at the time. However, spinners Mayank Markande and Abhishek Sharma helped SRH fight back and the visitors now have the clear upper hand.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 11:10 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: SRH beat DC by 9 runs
Axar Patel ends on 29 off 14. Wonder if DC will ever consider promoting him after these performances and the repeated failures of Sarfaraz et all. A welcome result for SRH, who have broken a run of four consecutive defeats and avoided going bottom of the table.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 11:05 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Into the last over, DC need 26
Axar is off strike so the first thing Ripal Patel needs to do is get him back on. Axar has scored 21 off 11 balls.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 10:58 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: SIX! Axar Patel!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 10:53 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: OUT! CASTLED!
Sarfaraz has played all around that. Natarajan goes full, fast and straight and Sarfaraz for some reason tries to heave it to the leg side. Gets nothing on the ball.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 10:52 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! What a shot from Sarfaraz!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 10:49 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: DC 141/5 in 16 overs
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 10:46 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: OUT! Markande gets one more
Garg charges down the track but the ball is dragged outside off. He reaches for it and ends up toe edging it to his stumps.
Garg b Markande 12 (9), DC 140/5 in 15.4 overs
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 10:41 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: DC 129/4 in 14 overs
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 10:34 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: OUT! Now Marsh falls
Hosein flights it up again despite being bludgeoned off the previous delivery. This time Marsh top edges it and Markram takes a fantastic catch at extra cover.
Marsh c Markram b Hosein 63 (39), 125/4 in 13.2 overs
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 10:33 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: SIX! Launched into orbit by Marsh
That ball gripped and spun from Akeal and Marsh sends that miles up in the air and well beyond the boundary.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 10:29 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! Abhishek strikes now
Pandey charges the third ball and misses it completely, he is woefully out of his crease as Klaasen takes off the bails. Then the umpires decide its time to have some fun with this decision and send it upstairs to see if Klaasen had collected the ball behind the stumps. After about 2 mins, we come to the footage that shows that anyone sitting at any corner of this stadium could have seen that Klaasen's gloves were behind the stumps. Can't be too careful aye? What is time in front of these factors. Five minutes usefully wasted.
Pandey st Klaasen b Abhishek Sharma 1 (3), DC 115/3 in 12.3 overs
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 10:22 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: GONE! STUNNER FROM MARKANDE!
Salt tries to smash the second ball of the 12th through cover it seems but he ends up getting too much on it and goes back to the bowler. Markande had a lot to do and he dove low to his right to take the catch, that was hit hard and he didn't have too much time to react.
Salt c & b Markande 59 (35), DC 112/2 in 11.2 overs
-
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: 50 for Marsh!
He took a four-wicket haul earlier in the day and was easily DC's best bowler, now he scores a 28-ball half century. This partnership has brought on 107 runs in 61 balls.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 10:16 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: DC 105/1 in 10 overs
DC are cruising at the moment. Salt on 55 off 31, Marsh on 49 off 27. They need 93 to win from 60.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 10:14 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: 50 for Phil Salt!
Well it looked like Marsh might get there before Salt as he hit a biggie off the first ball of the 10th. However, Harry Brook took the ball one handed in the air, then threw it up as his weight took him past the boundary and thus prevented the six. The batters took just one run after which Salt hit Markande off the next ball for a four to get to his half century in 29 balls.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 10:11 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: SIX! Marsh smacking 'em
Too short on middle and leg from Abhishek, Marsh rocks and smashes it over midwicket into the stands.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 10:10 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 10:09 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: DC 85/1 in 8 overs
Salt on 48 off 26, Marsh on 36 off 20. DC need 113 to win off 72 and their current run rate just went above the required rate.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 10:01 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! 22 off the 7th over
Phil Salt hits Umran along the ground straight downtown as the young Indian pays for his pace and line in that over. DC 79/1 in 7 overs, Salt on 45 off 23, Marsh on 33 off 17.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 10:00 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: Make that BACK TO BACK SIXES!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 09:59 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: SIX! Marsh takes on Umran
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 09:54 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: BACK TO BACK FOURS!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 09:51 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: SIX!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 09:45 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: DC 36/1 in 4 overs
Phil Salt, who hit a four off the second last ball of that over, is on 24 off 12. He was out for a golden duck in the last match, remember. Marsh is on 10 off 10.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 09:43 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX! Flattest of sixes from Marsh
Hosein bowling the fourth over, he sends the second ball at length on middle, Marsh pulls it flat into the SRH dugout.
-
IPL 2023 Live score: DC 15/1 after 2 overs
Marsh is out there on three off four, Salt on 12 off six. This is a great chance for Marsh to put up the ultimate all-round performance.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 09:30 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: OUT! Bhuvi cleans up Warner
Warner drags on! He tries to pull but it doesn't come up as much, bottom edge and stumps and Warner is out for a two-ball duck.
Warner b Bhuvneshwar 0 (2), DC 0/1 in 0.2 overs
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 09:21 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Abhishek Sharma talks
“The pitch was similar to the pitch we had during our practise here, it was keeping low and stopping a bit. We didn't want to play anything fancy and played according to the ball. I had a plan with Brian Lara, he told me to go after the fast bowlers. I was going for it against the fast bowlers, and luckily it paid off. I was looking for a total of around 180, I wanted to bat till the 16th or 17th over. But I'm happy that we got more than that. I have been bowling in my practise sessions, just waiting for my chance.”
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 09:16 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: SRH 197/6 in 20 overs
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 09:11 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Half century for Klaasen
Two runs off the second ball to get past the mark, his first fifty of the season. This innings has been all about two 25-ball fifties, first from Abhishek and then from Klaasen.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 09:10 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
Klaasen tries to reverse scoop the first ball of the last over and he ends up getting back off the back of the blade. Still goes for four.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 09:07 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: SIX! SRH 185/6
Slower ball from Marsh to end the 19th, Hosein goes outside off and nails a pull shot to the boundary.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 08:59 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! Fourth for Marsh
Last ball of the 17th, Samad looks to cut and ends up getting a top edge to the wicketkeeper. May the fourth be with you, says Salt to Marsh. He has one more over left, can he take a fifth and, probably more importantly for DC, will this good form with the ball transfer to the bat?
Samad c Salt b Marsh 28 (21), SRH 162/6 in 17 overs
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 08:54 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: SIX!
Samad gets into the party and it is dangerman Mitchell Marsh at the receiving end now. Short in line from Marsh for the third ball of the 17th, Samad slaps it over midwicket.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 08:51 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: BACK TO BACK SIXES!
Axar sends the fifth ball of the 16th quick and short and Klaasen hits it over wide long on. Then the last ball is sent over midwicket for another. He moves to 33 off 17, SRH are 152/6 in 16 overs
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 08:42 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: SRH 120/5 in 13 overs
Samad hits the last ball of that over for a six. He is on 8 off 6, Klaasen on 16 off 10. This is turning out to be a good partnership for SRH and it looks like SRH might just get a total that will leave the DC dressing room worried.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 08:33 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: OUT! There is the big wicket!
Abhishek Sharma is caught at wide long-on and of course it is Axar Patel who gets the big fish.
Abhishek c Warner b AR Patel 67 (36), SRH 109/5 in 11.3 overs
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 08:30 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: FOUR! Klaasen makes the most of the free hit
Mukesh Sharma oversteps for the fifth ball of the 11th and Klaasen hits the next ball back down the ground for a four. He gets to 6, can he get to that double digit that has proven so elusive for the rest of his teammates today.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 08:25 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: BACK TO BACK FOURS!
Abhishek Sharma the lone warrior so far for SRH. The first ball of the 11th is high over midwicket and it goes one bounce over the rope. Then Abhishek hits the next one through extra cover, pure timing.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 08:23 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: OUT! Brook goes for a duck!
Marsh gets his third in less than 2 overs! Back of a length, Brook pulls and hits it straight to midwicket.
Brook c Axar b Marsh 0 (2), SRH 83/4 in 9.4 overs
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 08:19 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: OUT! No luck for Markram this time
Short from Marsh, Markram tries the pull but doesn't quite the elevation required. He puts it straight down the throat of Axar Patel at wide deep midwicket. Markram added just six runs after being dropped so that mishap didn't cost DC too much in the end.
Markram c Axar b Marsh 8 (13), SRH 83/3 in 9.2 overs
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 08:16 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
Kuldeep tosses it up just outside off, Abhishek steps down the pitch and hits over the bowler's head.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 08:08 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: SIX! FIfty for Abhishek!
What a wonderful way to get to it. Kuldeep flights the last ball of the over full on fourth stump, Abhishek smashes this over midwicket and it goes into the stands. He gets to 50 in 25 balls, SRH are 71/2 in seven overs.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 08:07 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: DROPPED! NORTJE PUTS DOWN A DOLLY!
Anguish for DC at the moment. Markram smashes Kuldeep down the ground, it is going straight down the throat of long on but Nortje cannot hold on to it!
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 08:03 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: BACK TO BACK FOURS TO END THE POWERPLAY!
Ishant misses the yorker and Abhishek smashes it back over the bowler's head for his ninth four of the innings. SRH are 62/2 in 6 overs, Abhishek on 43 off 23.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 08:02 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: FOUR! Abhishek keeps going
The fifth ball of the over is sent in at a length and Abhishek swivels and hits it over wide mid-on to the rope. What a knock he is playing here.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 08:01 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: FOUR!
Third ball of the sixth, Abhishek goes on the front foot and smashes it over extra cover to the boundary.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:59 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: SRH 46/2 in 5 overs
Captain Aiden Markram is out there now. His side has maintained a good run rate, largely thanks to Abhishek Sharma, who is on 27 off 17. He will be on strike to Ishant Sharma in the last over of the powerplay.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:57 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: GONE! Tripathi falls
Tripathi miscues almost a nataraja slap shot there and hits it straight to mid-off, instead of hitting it over the fielder there. The SRH batters are all going for it today.
Tripathi c Pandey b Marsh 10 (6), SRH 44/2 in 4.4 overs
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:49 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!
SRH 28/1 in 3 overs. Abhishek Sharma pulls the last ball of that over above midwicket to the boundary. He moves to 20 off 11.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:46 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: OUT! Now Agarwal falls
Agarwal is bounced out on this track, how about that from Ishant Sharma. He is taken completely by surprise by the way it climbed on him, his blind hook does nothing for him apart from give him an edge that flies to the wicketkeeper Phil Salt.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:39 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Agarwal overturns an LBW!
Big appeal for LBW off the very next ball and the umpire gives it. Agarwal has a long discussion with Abhishek before taking the DRS at the last second. It was too close for comfort, ball tracking showed that the contact on the pads was marginally outside the line of off.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:36 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: FOUR! Off the first ball for Agarwal
Well the first ball of the second over was sent wide so it is technically four runs off one ball for Agarwal. Eight runs from first over, now four more so fairly good start for SRH.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:32 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: BACK TO BACK FOURS EARLY ON!
Ishant Sharma errs with his lines in the second and third balls and Abhishek Sharma punishes him for it.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:26 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: The Pitch
We had some inclement weather earlier but the pitch was covered and unaffected by it, hopefully those clouds are blown away. 60m boundary on one side, 67m on the other side, 74m hit down the ground. All three games here have been won by the chasing team, but the highest score batting first is 172. We are seeing a surface that doesn't have grass, we are seeing a surface that is low scoring. Absolutely no grass-cover at all. Make best use of the surface by batting first - say Ian Bishop and Kevin Pietersen.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:15 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: DC XI
David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:12 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: SRH XI
Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:12 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: Aiden Markram's words
“We are going to bat. Wicket looks on the drier side, there shouldn't be much dew tonight according to the locals. Hopefully we bat well and put a good total. All experimentation is finished, it's time to get the results. Time for the guys to express themselves and enjoy. We lost Washi, that's a big loss for us, but it's an opportunity for someone to cement a spot in the side. We are letting ourselves down with the bat. We haven't been up to par, haven't posted good totals. Akeal Hosein makes his debut, Samad also comes back.”
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:11 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: What David Warner said
“It's about putting the best foot forward, and adapt to the conditions. We are losing wickets in a cluster. Need to hit down the wicket, need to put a good batting performance. We got to bowl well in the first six overs. Home and away (games) that's a bit challenging, but we are enjoying it. Priyam Garg makes his debut, Aman Khan is out.”
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 07:00 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: TOSS ALERT!
SRH win toss and choose to bat.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 06:29 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: DC's batting woes
In a season in which teams have breached the 200-run mark more times than they did throughout last season, DC have gone past 170 just once. The abject failure of their batting lineup is one of the biggest reasons behind them being last on the standings and they will hope that they turn a corner today.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 06:11 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: SRH's opening struggles
Sunrisers have struggled to find an opening combination as well. They started the season with Mayank and Abhishek Sharma at the top, before sending Harry Brook up to open after he struggled to find his groove in the middle order. Apart from his century against Knight Riders, Brook has failed to fire.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 06:00 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: The last time these two met…
It was the Axar Patel show that gave DC victory. They scored 144/9 with Axar being joint top scorer having made 34 runs in as many balls. In reply, SRH were restricted to a score of 137/6, with Axar returning figures of 2/21.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 05:37 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Kuldeep's spell
Kuldeep Yadav has generally done a good job of containing teams in the middle overs but today it might get a little complicated for the spinner. Aiden Markram (SR: 245.45) and Rahul Tripathi (SR: 200) have the wood on Kuldeep Yadav, making this middle-overs tussle one to watch-out for where the conditions could actually be in the favour of the spinner.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 05:06 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: SRH's Protea fire
Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen haven't clicked together too many times for SRH this season and they would be hoping it can happen today. Markram (141.12) and Klaasen (145.3) both have a strike-rate above 140 in T20 cricket since the beginning of 2022.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 04:49 PM
IPL 2023 Live score: Ponting on Shaw
"Whether the guys are performing or not, it's my job to have a good honest open conversation. Nothing is different with Prithvi. When he arrived this year, he was with the NCA for a few weeks, working really hard on his fitness and was in good physical shape. His work ethics in the training and what he did in the nets suggested that this might be a big year for him... but that hasn't worked out just yet. There's still a long way to go. If things don't work out with our current top-order, there's no reason why he couldn't be back in the team and if he gets back, hopefully he will be able to finish the tournament strongly."
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 04:24 PM
DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Prithvi Shaw's predicament
This was suppose to be Prithvi Shaw's breakout season considering how he plundered runs in the domestic circuit. Instead, what has happened is that the DC opener has scored 47 runs in six innings at an average of 7.83. He was dropped for DC's last match. While it didn't exactly work for DC, with replacement Phil Salt getting out for a golden duck, there is a chance that Salt will be chosen once again today.
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 03:58 PM
DC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad full squad
Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 03:45 PM
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals full squad
David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Rilee Rossouw
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 03:42 PM
DC vs SRH IPL 2023 Live Score: Hello and welcome!
The win against SRH gave DC confidence, now another win will help them make a positive move in the league table for the first time this season. They managed to defend a score of 145 and this notch a seacond win in a row after starting off the season with five back to back defeats. SRH, on the other hand, are on the nosedive. They have lost four back to back matches and a defeat here would make them DC's replacement at the bottom of the table. May the relatively better team win!