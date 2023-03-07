DC vs UP Warriors Live Score, WPL 2023: Focus on Shafali Verma as Delhi Capitals eye back to back wins

Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriors LIVE score: Today in the Women's Premier League (WPL) we'll have Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals take on Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both the team's have made a winning start to the campaign and will hope to maintain the run. Delhi had defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore comprehensively in their previous encounter, while UP cliched a thrilling three-wicket against Gujarat Giants. The focus will be on Shafali Verma and Lanning, who had got Delhi off to a strong start in the previous encounter. Apart from the duo, Delhi boast of a star studded line-up, including India star Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav. Tara Norris, who is from USA, also made a strong impact in the clash, becoming the first player to complete a five-wicket haul in WPL. Catch the LIVE updates of DC vs UPW: