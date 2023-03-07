DC vs UP Warriors Live Score, WPL 2023: Focus on Shafali Verma as Delhi Capitals eye back to back wins
DC vs UPW Live score, WPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Latest Match updates: The focus will be on Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning, who had got their side off to a strong start in the previous encounter.
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriors LIVE score: Today in the Women's Premier League (WPL) we'll have Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals take on Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both the team's have made a winning start to the campaign and will hope to maintain the run. Delhi had defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore comprehensively in their previous encounter, while UP cliched a thrilling three-wicket against Gujarat Giants. The focus will be on Shafali Verma and Lanning, who had got Delhi off to a strong start in the previous encounter. Apart from the duo, Delhi boast of a star studded line-up, including India star Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav. Tara Norris, who is from USA, also made a strong impact in the clash, becoming the first player to complete a five-wicket haul in WPL. Catch the LIVE updates of DC vs UPW:
Tue, 07 Mar 2023 04:09 PM
DC vs UPW Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz. Both the teams made a winning start to the tournament and will look to carry forward the momentum. The match is being played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place half an hour earlier. Stay tuned for LIVE updates!