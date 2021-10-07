Deepak Chahar proposes girlfriend in Dubai stadium after CSK vs PBKS IPL match, video breaks internet

It might not have been a good day on the cricket field for Chennai Super Kings players on Thursday but CSK pacer Deepak Chahar made sure it was a memorable day for him away from it. Chahar proposed to his girlfriend, who was in the stands after the IPL 2021 match against Punjab Kings in Dubai.

Videos and photos of Chahar going down on his knees to propose his girlfriend with a ring and she accepting it followed by loud cheers from the rest of crowd went viral on Twitter almost immediately after PBKS beat CSK by 6 wickets.

Chahar was seen placing the ring on his girlfriend's finger and then hugging her in the viral videos that flocked the internet.

Chahar did not have the best of days with the ball as he leaked 48 runs in his 4 overs and got just 1 wicket.

PBKS Skipper KL Rahul hit an unbeaten 98 to steer Punjab Kings to a convincing six-wicket win. Punjab, who finished with 12 points and need a miracle to make the playoffs, cruised to their victory target of 135 with seven overs to spare as Rahul smashed the winnings six in Dubai.

Punjab pace bowlers Arshdeep Singh, a left-arm quick, and Chris Jordan took two wickets each to set up the win after they restricted Chennai to 134-6.

South Africa's Faf du Plessis hit a 55-ball 76 but the rest of the batting fell apart including England import Moeen Ali out for nought off Singh.

Rahul came out firing as he hit Australian fast bowler Josh Hazelwood for a six and two fours in the fourth over to set the tone for the chase.

Shardul Thakur struck twice in the next over but Rahul kept up the charge.

Punjab now rely on results of the other games for a place in the playoff.

(With agency inputs)