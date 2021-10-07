Punjab Kings' 'art and artist' tweet on MS Dhoni's dismissal to Ravi Bishnoi irks CSK fans

When MS Dhoni walked out to bat against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2021 match in Dubai on Thursday, his eyes had a different spark. His moves were swift. His hands were oozing energy. He meant business. Dhoni turned up the intensity even more when Ravi Bishnoi came into the attack. As astonishing as it may sound but the young PBKS leg-spinner has had the wood over the legendary wicketkeeper-batter in the IPL.

After a couple of defensive pushes, Dhoni got one out of the middle that hit the advertising hoardings in the cover boundary so hard, that it made a thudding sound. The booming stroke was immediately described by the commentators as the ‘shot of the day’. The reaction of Dhoni after the shot was a tell-tale sign that the CSK skipper was up for battle.

PBKS vs CSK live score

Amid all the concentration on Dhoni's moves, Bishnoi gave no inkling that he too had his gameplan. After slipping a few loopy conventional leggies, which he hardly bowls, Bishnoi rip through his destructive wrong'un.

Dhoni, despite all his intent, didn't read it. The reflexes have indeed gotten slower. The ball hit the inside edge and disturbed the woodwork. Dhoni paused for a bit and then made his brisk walk to the dressing room for 12 off 14 balls. This was the third time Dhoni fell to Bishnoi - all three of those to googlies.

To no one's surprise, the internet world was going gaga over Bishnoi's delivery. Punjab Kings too decided to join the party by posting a tweet on Bishnoi dismissing Dhoni.

Also Read | ‘2 new teams coming up’: Dhoni ‘uncertain’ about playing for CSK in next IPL

They made a collage of Dhoni's dismissal and Bishnoi's reaction and captioned it ‘The art and the artist’. Those surfing through social media regularly, would find it very easy to relate to this. It's a trend in which you define an action (art) and then post the picture of the person responsible for the action (the artist).

PBKS's tweet, however, didn't go down too well with Dhoni and CSK fans.

Here is how CSK and Dhoni fans reacted to ‘art and artist’ tweet

Punjab se toh badla lene ke liye ye bhi nahi bol sakte ki "Tu playoffs mai mil". — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 7, 2021

Looks like Dhoni has rattled y'all over the years 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0REbRKRtov — ` (@FourOverthrows) October 7, 2021

Shame on you for Disrespecting India's greatest captain f — Fukrey (@VikramEns_) October 7, 2021

The Art The Artist pic.twitter.com/3RygsFApoV — CSK THUG1 (@1thugone) October 7, 2021

CSK posted 134 for six batting first against PBKS. Du Plessis waged a lone battle, ensuring that the Punjab bowlers did not run away with the game with a hard-working half-century. The 18th over saw him hit two boundaries off Jordan's third over as CSK continued the attempt to cobble up a respectable score.

For Punjab, leggie Ravi Bishnoi impressed in a spell of 4-0-25-1 which included the scalp of CSK captain M S Dhoni while Arshdeep Singh (2/35) and Chris Jordan (2/20) did a good job for Punjab.