Deepak Chahar replaces Avesh Khan in India's Asia Cup 2022 squad

Team India pacer Avesh Khan has been ruled out for remainder of Asia Cup 2022, and he has been replaced by Deepak Chahar, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday. Chahar was one of the most expensive buys of this year's IPL and was also in the standby list for last year's T20 World Cup. After an injury this year, he made his comeback in the ODI series vs Zimbabwe and was in stunning form for India.

Avesh was down with a fever for India's match against Pakistan on Sunday missed the encounter and was also declared not fit for the Sri Lanka tie. Chahar will be aiming to make his mark in the continental showpiece and will come in handy with both bat, ball. In 20 T20I matches, he has taken 26 wickets, compared to Avesh's 13 in 15 fixtures. The other pacers in Indian unit are Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

Chahar sustained a hamstring injury during the home series vs West Indies in February, and was expected to be back in IPL 2022, where CSK bought him for ₹14 crore but he injured his back during the rehabilitation programme, ruling him out for the entire tournament.

Avesh's absence adds to India's worries with Ravindra Jadeja already out due to a right knee injury. The all-rounder has been replaced by Axar Patel. India are currently up against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage. India lost to Pakistan in their Super 4 opener, on Sunday in Dubai. Chasing a target of 182 runs, Mohammad Rizwan hammered 71 runs off 51 balls as Pakistan reached 182 for five in 19.5 overs. Initially, India had posted 181 for seven in 20 overs with Virat Kohli smacking 60 runs off 44 balls.

