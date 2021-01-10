'Krunal Pandya used abusive language, threatened me': Hooda writes scathing letter, pulls out of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s

India’s domestic season was rocked with controversy even before it began as Baroda all-rounder Deepak Hooda wrote a scathing letter addressed to the Baroda Cricket Association accusing captain Krunal Pandya of using ‘abusive language’ and ‘threats to end his career’.

A ‘depressed,’ ‘demoralised,’ and ‘under pressure’ Hooda pulled out of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy a day before the start of the tournament, reported Sportstar. Hooda, in his letter, accused Pandya of abusing him in front of the Baroda teammates during their practice session.

“I am playing cricket since last 11 years from Baroda cricket Association. At present, I am selected for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure. As from last some days and at least from last couple of days, my team captain Mr. Krunal Pandiya is using abusive language to me in front of my team-mates and also other states teams who have come for participation at Reliance Stadium Vadodara,” Hooda wrote in the letter.

The hard-hitting right-handed batsman added that he was practising with the permission of coach when India all-rounder Pandya started threatening him.

“Today I was practising in nets and doing my preparation for tomorrow’s game with the permission of Head Coach Mr. Prabhkar. Then Krunal came in nets started misbehaving with me. I told him that I’m doing my preparation with the permission of head coach. He told me that ‘I’m the captain , who is the head coach? I am the overall of Baroda team. Then he stopped my practice showing his Dadagiri,” Hooda alleged.

“He is trying to pull me down all the time. He is threatening me how you will play for Baroda, I will see you. I have never seen such an unhealthy atmosphere in my cricketing career till date. I have represented at all levels of cricket from Baroda cricket Association only. Also, I’m playing IPL from last 7 years. I have got a good records also in my cricketing career till date,”

“I have played a lot of cricket with great international players and captains as well till date. But I never face such a bad behaviour given by a team captain. I’m a team man and I always keep my team above me… In view of above facts, I am unable to play and perform my best under circumstances where every time our Baroda team captain poking me and disturbing me in my preparation,” Hooda, who has played 46 first-class and 123 T20s for Baroda, said.

Hooda has represented Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.