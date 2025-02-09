Deepti Sharma hopes UP Warriorz captaincy a step up for India role

Lucknow: For India’s ace all-rounder Deepti Sharma, the upcoming third season of the Women’s Premier League is a big opportunity to train herself as a contender for future India captaincy, especially after being named skipper of UP Warriorz on Sunday. India’s ace all-rounder Deepti Sharma, one of the mainstays of the UP Warriorz squad, was announced as captain on Sunday (Deepti Sharma / X)

“I already know the job as I have experienced it as vice-captain of the Indian team in the past. The WPL season is an opportunity to groom myself as future captain of the Indian team, if I do well in the league,” she told HT after being named skipper for the tournament starting on Friday.

Deepti, who wants to play aggressive cricket in WPL, says: “In this format, one needs to play bindas cricket as it enables to keep the rivals on their feet.”

She feels a cricketer should be a ‘complete package’ as it is the requirement of the present set-up of the global game.

“Suresh Raina has been my sole inspiration in the game; I idolise him as his style has inspired me to play aggressive cricket,” Deepti said.

UP Warriorz open their campaign against Gujarat Giants in Vadodara on February 16. For Deepti, it’s going to be an event of bigger responsibilities.

“As skipper, one needs to do many other things, but it’s not at all a pressure situation for me as I have been through (tough) situations on a number of times while playing for the country,” she said.

The player from Agra has also played in the Women’s Big Bash League and The Hundred. She has aggregated 1,086 runs in 124 T20Is and taken 138 wickets at an economy of 6.04.

“I enjoy my bowling and it excites me when I fox a batter with my slower ones to get them stumped. For sure, playing before my home crowd at this WPL (in Lucknow) would be an added excitement for me,” says Deepti, who has 19 wickets in two seasons of WPL. “I’ve been playing for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket and it helps you to do well when you play before your people.”

UP Warriorz will play their home games against Gujarat Giants (March 3), Mumbai Indians (March 6) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (March 8) at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Deepti was named in the ICC Women’s ODI team of 2024, having scored 186 runs from 13 matches (10 innings, avg 31) and taken 24 wickets at an average of 19.83 (Econ 4.49).

“This is my third season with UP Warriorz, and I will be aiming for the trophy this time. I love challenges and the upcoming season is another one to me.”