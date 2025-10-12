'Dekho saamne Starc hai': Rohit Sharma gets fired up at nets after rocking Australia tour prep with trademark pull shot

India's star batter Rohit Sharma is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation for the upcoming tour of Australia, which will mark his return to international cricket for the first time since the Champions Trophy earlier this year in March. And he has even got the backing of the fans, who gathered in large numbers at Shivaji Park on Saturday to motivate the former Indian captain in his training. Rohit Sharma will be part of the Australia ODI series

Rohit spent nearly two hours at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, honing his batting skills ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia, which will begin on October 19. The training took place under the watchful eyes of friend and former Mumbai teammate, Abhishek Nayar.

The 38-year-old, who is desperate to prove that he still has it in him to be in the scheme of things for the ODI World Cup in 2027 in South Africa, looked in sublime touch as he trained at the All Heart Cricket Academy, where he unleashed his trademark pull shots and executed a few cut shots as well against the fast bowlers, along with inside-out drives. Besides training against pace, which has been his prime focus in the lead-up to the tour, he also spent a considerable time facing spinners, against whom he executed the sweep shots.

A large number of young fans had gathered at Shivaji Park to witness the India batting legend in action. And besides being merely a spectator, they also cheered for Rohit and motivated him through bizarre chants, including warning him about the Mitchell Starc threat.

In a video that went viral on social media, a section of the crowd was heard saying: "2027 ka World Cup jeetna hai Rohit bhai, tumhare bina possible nahi hai (We have to win the 2027 World Cup and it won't be possible without you)!" And after he smashed a big shot on the next delivery, a fan was heard shouting: “Australia me bhi aise hi maarna hai… dekho dekho, saamne Starc khada hai (You got to hit the same shot in Australia as well...Look, look, Starc is standing right in front)!”

Rohit will return to competitive cricket in the ODI format for the first time since the IPL 2025 earlier this year. However, he will be playing solely as a batter as the selectors decided to name a new captain, keeping the World Cup in mind. Virat Kohli, too, will return to action in the series.

While chief selector Ajit Agarkar was non-committal on the Australia series selection confirming that Kohli and Rohit are part of India's World Cup plans, sparking rumours that the impending tour will be a 'perform or perish' campaign, new ODI skipper Gill shut the rumours.

"The experience that we both have and the matches that we've won for India. There are very few players who have won so many matches for India. There are very few players in the world who have the same skill, the same quality, and the same experience. So, in that sense, I'm very happy," Gill said in the press conference last Thursday.