IND vs WI Live Updates, 2nd Test Day 3: West Indies middle order tries to resist against Kuldeep, Jadeja spin threat

India vs West Indies Live Updates, 2nd Test Day 3, IND vs WI: India are once again in control of the Test match against the West Indies, but are facing some friction from a team that has given a better account of themselves in New Delhi than they managed over in Ahmedabad. At an overnight score of 140/4, still trailing by 378 runs, the Windies are still very much behind the 8-ball, but it hasn't been a disastrous outing like the pair of collapses they were subjected to at the Narendra Modi Stadium....Read More

Instead, there have been a couple of partnerships stitched together on Day 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium – but the momentum of those was interrupted by flurries of wickets in the third session. Ravindra Jadeja ws the wrecker in chief for India, continuing his phenomenal series, taking three of the four wickets that India scalped in the Windies innings on Day 2. Kuldeep Yadav contributed with the third — and as the innings wears on and the pitch gets more and more used on Day 3, India's stock of spinners will only grow more dangerous.

While Chanderpaul and Athanaze had solid starts, the failure for either of them to convert those into half-centuries or any scores of greater substance is the next thing that the Windies will want to rectify. A positive Shai Hope looked in good touch to get the score moving after a couple of wickets, and has the support of Tevin Imlach as they look to narrow that deficit and push this game longer and longer.

The first goal for the West Indies on Day 3 will be to ensure no wickets in the first hour, as a refreshed India will throw what they can at the visitors. Second will be to grab those 178 runs that will erase the follow-on deficit: it will be a small victory to force India to bat for a second time in the Test, after a declaration that some saw as slightly premature. They will want to ensure that they get value for money, as it were, by having the Indian team bat more than just twice across this series.

That remains a tall task, and will look nearly impossible if early wickets fall on Day 3, but the West Indies will know that if they can dig deep on this morning, they might just leave India with at least one performance to be proud of.