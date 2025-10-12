KL Rahul cheekily whips off bails but umpire takes exception; misunderstanding erupts at lunch as India players walk off

An utter confusion sparked a brief moment of chaos right at the close of the opening session on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test between India and the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, when the home team's players started to walk off the field, thinking it was lunch time. However, on-field umpire Richard Illingworth called them back for another over. KL Rahul removed the bails during the opening session on Day 3 in 2nd Test

It happened right after the 71st over of West Indies' first innings in the match, when the Indian players, thinking it was the end of the first session on Day 3, started to make their way back to the dressing room for the lunch break. The bails were off as well, leaving even the commentators assuming it was lunch as Murali Kartik read the scorecard for West Indies. The umpire, too, was seen walking alongside the players, which was supposed to be a confirmation.

However, umpire Illingworth was only looking to take his place at the non-striker's end. He immediately called the players back, causing some chaos. Later, the broadcasters showed that India batter KL Rahul had sneakily whipped off the bails, which added to the confusion.

Jadeja quickly wrapped up the final over of the first session as West Indies headed for lunch at 217 for eight, still trailing by 301 runs. At the break, Khary Pierre (19 not out) and Anderson Phillip (19 not out) were at the crease.

Another session dominated by India as bowlers claim four wickets in 29 overs, though a stubborn 9th-wicket stand of 42 stalled the attack. Kuldeep Yadav, the pick of the bowlers in the match, took no time in getting the early breakthrough for India. After surviving 6.3 overs at the start of the day, Kuldeep dismissed Shai Hope for 36 off 57 balls with a delivery that took a sharp turn past the bat. In his next over, he dismissed fellow overnight batter Tevin Imlach. The spinner then took his third for the morning, when he trapped Justin Greaves lbw for 17.

Mohammed Siraj bowled Jomel Warrican (1) as West Indies lost four wickets for 19 runs across seven overs.